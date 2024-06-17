Here's where to see Fourth of July fireworks at the Jersey Shore

It's another summer season at the Jersey Shore, and soon our waters will be twinkling with fireworks.

That's right, Fourth of July is around the corner — so we're turning up the tunes, the technology, the parades and the festivals. Before heading out in your red, white and blue, be sure to check the forecast, town websites and social media pages to ensure fireworks are taking place as scheduled.

Here's a look at when and where to see fireworks in Monmouth and Ocean counties. This list is organized by town. To see a list organized by date, click here.

Aberdeen

The Independence Day Extravaganza will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at Veterans Memorial Park. Rain date is Friday, July 12. Go: Ocean Boulevard and Lakeshore Drive in Keyport section; 732-583-4200, aberdeennj.org.

Asbury Park

Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at 2nd and 4th beaches. Rain date is Wednesday, July 3. Go: 732-775-2100; cityofasburypark.com.

Atlantic Highlands

A fireworks display over Bird & Betty's in Beach Haven.

Fireworks take place at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at Atlantic Highlands Marina. Go: 2 Simon Lake Drive; 732-291-1444, ahnj.com.

Barnegat

Celebration at Barnegat High School begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 5, with a DJ, food trucks, face painting and more. Fireworks follow at dusk. Go: 180 Bengal Ave.; 609-548-6319, jbroadbent@barnegat.net, barnegat.net.

Beach Haven

At 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, Bay Village will host fireworks on Taylor Avenue. Rain date is Friday, July 5. Go: 609-492-2800, bayvillagelbi.com.

Beachwood

Fireworks at dusk on Bayside Avenue beach, Thursday, July 4, with food, vendors, music and activities. Go: 732-286-6000, beachwoodusa.com.

Belmar

Fireworks launched from Windward Beach in Brick reflect off the Metedeconk River Thursday night, July 6, 2023.

The festivities kick off with a concert at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, in front of the Taylor Pavilion. Fireworks follow after 9 p.m., accompanied by a computerized lightshow. Donations ($25 recommended per family) support veterans through Rebuilding Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to pairing service/companion dogs to veteran amputees, as well as those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury. Go: 732-681-3700, belmar.com.

Berkeley Township

Fireworks take place Wednesday, June 26, after the Sounds of Summer concert series. Rock N' Rhythm play from 6 to 7 p.m., and the Infernos Band from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Go: Veterans Park, 489 Forest Hills Parkway; 732-244-7400, twp.berkeley.nj.us.

Bradley Beach

Fireworks will take place at the beachfront at dusk on Friday, July 5. Go: 732-776-2999; bradleybeachnj.gov.

Brick

Fireworks on Thursday, July 4, at Windward Beach Park, part of the SummerFest Concert Series, which hosts fireworks after every show. Food, beer and wine garden at every concert. Music begins around 7 p.m. Go: 265 Princeton Ave., bricksummerfest.com.

Freehold Borough

The celebration will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Freehold Raceway. There will be food trucks, as well as music from DJ Kortez. Bring lawn chairs or blankets; no backpacks, coolers or pets. Go: 130 Park Ave.; 732-462-4200, freeholdboroughnj.gov.

Freehold Township

Fireworks take place as part of Freehold Township Day, a celebration of veterans, from 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. The festival will offer free children's rides and more; fireworks at 9 p.m. Go: 732-294-2199, facebook.com/freeholdtownship.

Hazlet

Fireworks over the Toms River explode behind a flag at the Riverfront Marina in Beachwood.

Fireworks from 9 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, in Veterans Park. Rain date is Friday, July 5. Go: 1776 Union Ave.; 732-264-1700, hazlettwp.org.

Jackson: Six Flags Great Adventure

The park is hosting a four day July 4 Festival, from Monday, July 1, to Thursday, July 4. Times were not available, but last year fireworks began at 9:30 p.m. Go: 1 Six Flags Blvd.; 732-928-2000, sixflags.com.

Keansburg

Free entry for fireworks, which begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Keansburg Amusement Park and Runaway Rapids. Go: 275 Beachway Ave.; 732-495-1400, keansburgamusementpark.com.

Lacey

Music starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Lacey High School; fireworks follow. Rain date is Friday, July 5. Go: 73 Haines St., Lanoka Harbor section; 609-693-1100, laceytownship.org.

Lakehurst

Fireworks at dusk on Wednesday, July 3, at Lake Horicon. At 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4, there is an antique car show and parade at Lakehurst Elementary School, 301 Union Ave. Go: 1 Brook St.; 732-657-4141, lakehurst-nj.gov.

Lakewood

Belmar kicks off the 4th of July holiday weekend with a light show and fireworks at the Taylor Pavilion.

Fireworks take place after the BlueClaws game on Friday, June 28, as well as Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5. Admission included with game ticket. Go: ShoreTown Ballpark, 2 Stadium Way; 732-901-7000, blueclaws.com.

Lavallette

A patriotic concert will kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, followed by fireworks at the Lavallette Gazebo, Bay Boulevard and Philadelphia Avenue. Go: 732-793-7477, lavallette.org/concerts.

Long Branch

Fireworks at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, part of annual Oceanfest celebration. Starts at 1 p.m. with musicians, musical acts, food vendors and more. Go: 732-222-0400, oceanfestnj.com

Manasquan

The Independence Day Celebration on the Main Beach will kick off with a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3; fireworks at dusk. Go: 732-223-0544; manasquan-nj.gov.

Manchester

Fireworks launched from Windward Beach in Brick reflect off the Metedeconk River.

Fireworks take place at dusk as part of Manchester Day on Saturday, June 29, at Harry Wright Lake. The festival begins at 2 p.m. and offers free rides, games, food vendors, live entertainment and more. Go: 732-657-8121, manchestertwp.com.

Ocean Township, Oakhurst section

The Independence Day celebration takes place from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at Joe Palaia Park with food trucks, activities, music and fireworks at dusk. Bring lawn chairs. Go: 240 Whalepond Road in Oakhurst section; oceantwp.org.

Point Pleasant Beach

Jenkinson's Boardwalk will be lit up with fireworks from 9 to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday from June 20 to Aug. 29, weather permitting. There will also be Fourth of July fireworks from 9 to 10 p.m., weather permitting. Go: 732-892-0600, jenkinsons.com.

Seaside Heights

The Coca-Cola Fireworks Extravaganza will start at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, on the boardwalk. Go: seaside-heightsnj.org or 732-793-9100.

Sea Bright

Fireworks at dusk on the Main Municipal Beach on Friday, July 5. Go: 732-842-0099, seabrightnj.org.

