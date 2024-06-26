Here's where you can see fireworks, celebrate July 4 across the mid-Hudson Valley
The Fourth of July in the Mid-Hudson Valley is going to be packed with celebrations, starting this Friday, June 28, all the way through the holiday weekend.
Massive fireworks displays, parades, as well as full-day festivals all with the theme of Independence Day are coming your way.
Take a look at our list below to get all the details for this year's July 4 festivities in Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and Orange counties.
July 4 fireworks, parades, events in Mid-Hudson Valley
Dutchess County 4th of July events
City of Poughkeepsie's July 4 Fireworks Spectacular: Watch for free from Waryas Park on July 4, at the base of Main Street; or purchase a ticket for a vantage point at Walkway Over the Hudson, walkway.org. The Walkway Over the Hudson event runs from 7-10 p.m., but fireworks begin at approximately 9:20 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, fireworks will launch on Friday, July 5.
City of Beacon's Fireworks at Memorial Park: On July 4, go to Memorial Park to see fireworks once it gets dark. City of Beacon suggests walking or biking to the event, as parking is limited, and bring your own chairs or blankets.
Hyde Park's Independence Day Parade: The parade sets off at 10 a.m. on July 4 from around the Roosevelt Cinema, moving North on Route 9 toward the Hyde Park Town Hall.
Four Brothers Drive-In, Amenia, Fourth of July Fireworks Show: On the Fourth, watch "Inside Out 2," then see a fireworks show happening right after the first movie. Go early for live music and food. The second showing is "A Quiet Place: Day One."
Hudson Valley Renegades Independence Day Game and Fireworks: The Hudson Valley Renegades will play the Brooklyn Cyclones on July 4, with a fireworks show after the game. They also have a ticket package including a Fourth of July ballpark barbecue.
Steel Owl at Mahoney's on July 4: The band Steel Owl will be playing at Mahoney's on the Fourth from 6-9 p.m., playing classic rock, R&B, funk and Motown.
Town of East Fishkill's Summer Concert Series: The Blend, a two person band, is planning to entertain all ages with "musical fireworks" on July 4 starting at 7 p.m.
Village of Fishkill's Annual Fourth of July Reading of the Declaration of Independence: At 11 a.m. on the steps of Van Wyck Hall, there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Ulster County 4th of July events
Highland's July 4 Fireworks Spectacular: The July 4 Fireworks Spectacular will also be available from the West, Highland entrance of the Walkway Over the Hudson. Parking is limited, and you can purchase tickets at walkway.org. In the case of inclement weather, fireworks will launch on Friday, July 5.
City of Kingston Fourth of July Celebration: Starting at 5 p.m. July 4 at T.R. Gallo Park, live music from The Bill’s Toupee Band will be pre-fireworks entertainment. A fireworks display will ensue later that evening from a barge in the Rondout Creek just after dark, and will be visible from T.R. Gallo Park. Parking is limited.
Village of Saugerties July 4 Parade and Fireworks: The parade will step off at 11 a.m. along Washington Avenue, starting at Robert Moser Drive. For more information on the parade route, see village.saugerties.ny.us/. The Saugerties Stallions will continue their tradition of playing a game on the Fourth, but it will begin earlier to avoid firework show delays. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Cantine Field.
Accord Speedway's "Eager Beaver 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza": Eager Beaver Stump Grinding is presenting a fireworks show at dusk after all divisions racing. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. and hot laps start at 7 p.m.
Kingston's "Let Freedom Ring" Event, hosted by the Senate House State Historic Site: On June 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a plethora of Independence Day activities, ceremonies, readings, live music along with guided tours of the Senate House State Historic Site. For more information, see the "Let Freedom Ring" Facebook page.
Sullivan County 4th of July events
Liberty's Fourth of July: A celebration with a parade, live entertainment, as well as artisans and crafters will go from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Main Street in Liberty. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. The rain date will be Saturday, July 6. For more information, see the Sullivan County Chamber Of Commerce's website, catskills.com.
Resorts World Catskill's Firework Show in Monticello: On July 4 at 9 p.m., there will be a firework display at Dos Gatos. For more information, see rwcatskills.com/event/fireworks-show/.
Fort Delaware's "A Settlement Divided": On July 4, celebrate Independence Day at Fort Delaware through the Bold Gold Media Speaker Series. Sullivan County Historian John will discuss the affairs in the Upper Delaware River Valley as the Revolutionary War approaches at 11 a.m. For more information, see thedelawarecompany.org.
Orange County 4th of July events
City of Middletown's Stars and Stripes Celebration: July 3, at Fancher Davidge Park, there will be live music starting at 7 p.m. by DJ Echo and a fireworks display happening at dark.
Legoland's "Red, White & BOOM" July 4 in Goshen: Celebrate July 4 at Legoland this year, with a unique fireworks display including 3D glasses that turn the fireworks into LEGO bricks. For more information, go to legoland.com/new-york/.
Town of Newburgh's Community Day for Independence Day: July 3 from 6-10 p.m., the Town of Newburgh will be celebrating their community day and the Fourth of July, at Algonquin and Cronomer Parks. There will be music by "Hudson Blue," food and fireworks later in the evening.
Town of Wallkill Independence Day Fireworks and Drone Display: The Town of Wallkill Golf Course is hosting an Independence Day celebration on July 3, with a fireworks and drone display. Gates open at 6 p.m., and there will be food trucks, along with DJ Jason Jaso.
Village of Greenwood Lake Community's Celebrate America Fireworks: A fireworks show will be offered on July 6 at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, but the beach is restricted to residents of the Town of Warwick only. The event goes from 9-10 p.m.
Village of Maybrook's Annual "Kick-off the 4th of July Celebration": On Friday, June 28, Maybrook will be holding their July 4 celebration with live music by "Hudson Blue," food and fireworks from 6-10 p.m. at Fredrick Meyers Veterans Memorial Park.
Cornwall's Fourth of July: Check out cornwall4th.org to see the full festivities schedule for the day. They are offering activities for all ages with an Independence Day theme.
Goshen's "Great American Weekend 2024": Since 1982, this event has become a tradition for Goshen. This year, look forward to activities for all ages and a family-friendly environment from 9 a.m. July 6 to 5 p.m. July 7 throughout the village. The two-day event will include live music, food, children's activities as well as 150 craft vendors.
Independence Day Celebration at Knox’s Headquarters: Knox's Headquarters State Historic Site will be hosting house tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on July 4. There will also be the firing of a small cannon at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Port Jervis' Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival: July 3 from 5-10 p.m. at the Riverside Park, enjoy food trucks, fireworks and entertainment for Independence Day. For more information on the 2024 vendors and band lineup, see pjfoodtruckfireworks.org.
Washingtonville's "Food, Fire, & Fun Festival 2024": Friday July 5 at L Vern Allen Park, Washingtonville will have their annual Independence Day celebration. Additional details will be coming from washingtonvillenyevents.com.
The West Point Band's Independence Day Celebration: As a part of the West Point Band's "Music Under the Stars" series this summer, see their Independence Day Celebration at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Trophy Point Amphitheater. The performance will conclude with a fireworks display over the Hudson River. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to July 7.
This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: July 4, 2024: Fireworks, parades, events in mid-Hudson Valley