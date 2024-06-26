Here's where you can see fireworks, celebrate July 4 across the mid-Hudson Valley

The Fourth of July in the Mid-Hudson Valley is going to be packed with celebrations, starting this Friday, June 28, all the way through the holiday weekend.

Massive fireworks displays, parades, as well as full-day festivals all with the theme of Independence Day are coming your way.

Take a look at our list below to get all the details for this year's July 4 festivities in Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and Orange counties.

July 4 fireworks, parades, events in Mid-Hudson Valley

Dutchess County 4th of July events

City of Poughkeepsie's July 4 Fireworks Spectacular: Watch for free from Waryas Park on July 4, at the base of Main Street; or purchase a ticket for a vantage point at Walkway Over the Hudson, walkway.org. The Walkway Over the Hudson event runs from 7-10 p.m., but fireworks begin at approximately 9:20 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, fireworks will launch on Friday, July 5.

City of Beacon's Fireworks at Memorial Park: On July 4, go to Memorial Park to see fireworks once it gets dark. City of Beacon suggests walking or biking to the event, as parking is limited, and bring your own chairs or blankets.

Hyde Park's Independence Day Parade: The parade sets off at 10 a.m. on July 4 from around the Roosevelt Cinema, moving North on Route 9 toward the Hyde Park Town Hall.

Four Brothers Drive-In, Amenia, Fourth of July Fireworks Show: On the Fourth, watch "Inside Out 2," then see a fireworks show happening right after the first movie. Go early for live music and food. The second showing is "A Quiet Place: Day One."

Hudson Valley Renegades Independence Day Game and Fireworks: The Hudson Valley Renegades will play the Brooklyn Cyclones on July 4, with a fireworks show after the game. They also have a ticket package including a Fourth of July ballpark barbecue.

Steel Owl at Mahoney's on July 4: The band Steel Owl will be playing at Mahoney's on the Fourth from 6-9 p.m., playing classic rock, R&B, funk and Motown.

Town of East Fishkill's Summer Concert Series: The Blend, a two person band, is planning to entertain all ages with "musical fireworks" on July 4 starting at 7 p.m.

Village of Fishkill's Annual Fourth of July Reading of the Declaration of Independence: At 11 a.m. on the steps of Van Wyck Hall, there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Ulster County 4th of July events

Highland's July 4 Fireworks Spectacular: The July 4 Fireworks Spectacular will also be available from the West, Highland entrance of the Walkway Over the Hudson. Parking is limited, and you can purchase tickets at walkway.org. In the case of inclement weather, fireworks will launch on Friday, July 5.

City of Kingston Fourth of July Celebration: Starting at 5 p.m. July 4 at T.R. Gallo Park, live music from The Bill’s Toupee Band will be pre-fireworks entertainment. A fireworks display will ensue later that evening from a barge in the Rondout Creek just after dark, and will be visible from T.R. Gallo Park. Parking is limited.

Village of Saugerties July 4 Parade and Fireworks: The parade will step off at 11 a.m. along Washington Avenue, starting at Robert Moser Drive. For more information on the parade route, see village.saugerties.ny.us/. The Saugerties Stallions will continue their tradition of playing a game on the Fourth, but it will begin earlier to avoid firework show delays. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Cantine Field.

Accord Speedway's "Eager Beaver 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza": Eager Beaver Stump Grinding is presenting a fireworks show at dusk after all divisions racing. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. and hot laps start at 7 p.m.

Kingston's "Let Freedom Ring" Event, hosted by the Senate House State Historic Site: On June 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a plethora of Independence Day activities, ceremonies, readings, live music along with guided tours of the Senate House State Historic Site. For more information, see the "Let Freedom Ring" Facebook page.

Sullivan County 4th of July events

Liberty's Fourth of July: A celebration with a parade, live entertainment, as well as artisans and crafters will go from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Main Street in Liberty. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. The rain date will be Saturday, July 6. For more information, see the Sullivan County Chamber Of Commerce's website, catskills.com.

Resorts World Catskill's Firework Show in Monticello: On July 4 at 9 p.m., there will be a firework display at Dos Gatos. For more information, see rwcatskills.com/event/fireworks-show/.

Fort Delaware's "A Settlement Divided": On July 4, celebrate Independence Day at Fort Delaware through the Bold Gold Media Speaker Series. Sullivan County Historian John will discuss the affairs in the Upper Delaware River Valley as the Revolutionary War approaches at 11 a.m. For more information, see thedelawarecompany.org.

Orange County 4th of July events

