Here's where you can recycle old tires in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC — Looking to unload some old tires?

Manitowoc County Waste Tire Collection is now open through October, and residents and businesses can drop off tires for a fee at the county Recycling Center during office hours.

The center is at 3000 Basswood Road, Manitowoc, and is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from April to October.

Waste tires can be reused in a number of beneficial ways, said Jon Reisenbuechler, operations manager for the recycling center, in a news release.

Tires can be shredded into rubber chips and used for artificial turf or groundcover in playgrounds. Tire rubber can be incorporated into asphalt roads, running tracks and used in other rubber products. They could also be used as tire-derived fuel, depending on the materials in the tires.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimates the state produces 5 million waste tires per year. Tires have been banned from landfills since 1995 because they take up too much space and their bulky size makes them hard to stay buried.

Reisenbuechler notes tires have often been illegally dumped in roadways or in stockpiles, where they can look like a mess or become filled with water and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

For more information, call the Recycling Center at 920-683-4333 or visit recycling.manitowoccountywi.gov.

Former mall site: Manitowoc council agrees to buy blighted former mall site. Here's what happens next.

Contact reporter Patti Zarling at pzarling@gannett.com or call 920-606-2575. Follow her on X @PGPattiZarling or on Instagram @PGPatti

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc County Recycling Center the place to recycle old tires