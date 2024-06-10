Here's when and where kids 18 and younger can get free meals in the Coachella Valley

With schools out for summer break, Coachella Valley youth still have several options to receive free meals. Coachella Valley Unified, Desert Sands Unified and Palm Springs Unified school districts are offering breakfast and lunch at numerous schools for all children 18 or younger, whether or not they are attending summer school.

At College of the Desert, the food pantry will remain available for students enrolled in at least one class. Community partners, such as select public libraries and recreation centers, also plan to serve meals.

Beginning this month, families with school-aged children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, CalFresh, CalWORKs or Medi-Cal will be automatically enrolled in the SUN Bucks program, a new initiative designed to ensure families with low incomes have adequate nutrition during the summer. Also known as Summer EBT, SUN Bucks will provide $120 per child, equivalent to $40 per month for the three months — June, July and August — schools are typically closed during the summer. (Children who are attending Head Start, experiencing homelessness, living in foster care and are part of migrant families are also eligible.)

For more information: Visit cdss.ca.gov/sun-bucks

Coachella Valley Unified School District

Starting Wednesday, June 12, the Coachella Valley Unified School District's summer meal program will provide breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and younger. Meals must be eaten on site.

For more information: Visit bit.ly/cvusdsummermeals

John Kelley Elementary School, 87-163 Center St., Thermal

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Mecca Elementary School, 65-250 Coahuilla St., Mecca

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Mountain Vista Elementary School, 49-750 Hjorth St., Indio

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Oasis Elementary School, 88-175 74th Ave., Thermal

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Palm View Elementary School, 1390 7th St., Coachella

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Saul Martinez Elementary School, 65-705 Johnson St., Mecca

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Sea View Elementary School, 2467 Sea Shore Ave., Salton City

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Valley View Elementary School, 85-270 Valley Road, Coachella

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

César Chávez Elementary School, 49-601 Avenida De Oro, Coachella

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Coral Mountain Academy School, 51-375 Van Buren St., Coachella

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Peter Pendleton Elementary School, 84-750 Calle Rojo, Coachella

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Valle del Sol Elementary School, 51-433 Education Way, Coachella

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Westside Elementary School, 82-225 Airport Blvd., Thermal

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Cahuilla Desert Academy, 82-489 52nd Ave., Coachella

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bobby Duke Middle School, 85-358 Bagdad Ave., Coachella

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Coachella Valley High School, 83-800 Airport Blvd., Thermal

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7 to 8 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m.

La Familia High School, 56-615 Olive St., Thermal

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7 to 8 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m.

West Shores Middle & High School, 2381 Shore Hawk Ave., Salton City

Dates: From June 12 through July 12

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m.

CVUSD Meals on the Bus

CVUSD's nutrition services and transportation department are teaming up to offer free lunch meals on air-conditioned school buses. These buses will be stationed in select communities to provide free meals for anyone 18 years and younger.

For more information: Visit bit.ly/cvusdsummermeals

La Chicanita, 88-740 Ave. 70, Thermal

Dates: June 12 through July 26; closed on June 19, July 4 and July 5

Hours: 10 a.m to noon

Mountain View Estates, 68-990 Harrison St., Thermal

Dates: June 12 through July 26; closed on June 19, July 4 and July 5

Hours: 10 a.m to noon

St. Anthony Mobile Home Park, 67-075 Highway 111, Mecca

Dates: June 12 through July 26; closed on June 19, July 4 and July 5

Hours: 10 a.m to noon

Aliana, a kindergartner, carries a heavy bag of fresh produce during a pop-up farmers market for students enrolled in Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School's summer program in Indio, Calif., on June 29, 2021.

Desert Sands Unified School District

Starting Monday, June 10, anyone 18 or younger can receive free breakfast and lunch, whether they attend summer school or not. Meals must be consumed on-site. Children enrolled in ELOP after-school programs will have supper available in the afternoons.

For more information: Visit coolschoolmeals.com

Indio High School, 81-750 Ave. 46, Indio

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 18; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12

Hours: 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

Palm Desert High School, 74-910 Aztec Road, Palm Desert

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 18; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12

Hours: 8 to 8:20 a.m. and 11:10 to 11:35 a.m.

Amistad High School, 83-501 Dillon Ave., Indio

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12

Hours: 8:10 to 8:25 a.m. and 10:15 to 10:35 a.m.

Summit High School, 43-330 Palm Royale Drive, La Quinta

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12

Hours: 8 to 8:25 a.m. and 10:20 to 10:40 a.m.

Desert Ridge Academy, 79-767 Ave. 39, Indio

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12

Hours: 8 to 8:20 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

La Quinta Middle School, 78-900 Ave. 50, La Quinta

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12

Hours: 8 to 8:20 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Palm Desert Charter Middle School, 74-200 Rutledge Way, Palm Desert

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 11 through June 27 and July 16 through Aug. 2; closed June 14, June 19, July 19 and July 26

Hours: 7 to 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon

Adams Early Childhood Learning Center, 50-800 Desert Club Drive, La Quinta

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5

Hours: 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Carrillo Ranch Elementary School, 43-775 Madison St., Indio

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:20 p.m.

Dr. Reynaldo J. Carreon Jr. Academy, 47-368 Monroe St., Indio

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:20 p.m.

Amelia Earhart Elementary School of International Studies, 45-250 Dune Palms Road, Indio

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:20 p.m.

Ronald Reagan Elementary School, 39-800 Liberty Drive, Palm Desert

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:20 p.m.

Harry S. Truman Elementary School, 78-870 Ave. 50, La Quinta

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:20 p.m.

Martin Van Buren Elementary School, 47-733 Van Buren St., Indio

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5

Hours: 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m.

George Washington Charter School, 45-768 Portola Ave., Palm Desert

Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through June 26; closed June 14 and June 19

Hours: 7:45 to 8 a.m. and noon to 12:15 p.m.

From left, Jaden McMillan, 13, Carol Osborn and Kaileigh Gregory, 8 stop by at Ocotillo Park in Cathedral City for a meal provided by Palm Springs Unified School District on June 11, 2019.

Palm Springs Unified School District

Kids under 18 will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch, featuring fresh fruits and vegetables, throughout the summer.

For more information: Families can text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 304-304 for locations or visit psusdnutrition.com

Cathedral City High School, 69-250 Dinah Shore, Cathedral City

Dates: June 11 through July 10

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon

Desert Hot Springs High School, 65-850 Pierson Blvd., Desert Hot Springs

Dates: June 11 through July 10

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon

Palm Springs High School, 2401 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Dates: June 11 through July 10

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon

Rancho Mirage High School, 31-001 Rattler Road, Rancho Mirage

Dates: June 11 through July 10

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon

Mt. San Jacinto High School, 30-800 Landau Blvd., Cathedral City

Dates: June 11 through June 25

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.

Edward L. Wenzlaff Education Center, 11-625 West Drive, Desert Hot Springs

Dates: June 11 through June 25

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.

Painted Hills Middle School, 9250 Sonora Drive, Desert Hot Springs

Dates: June 11 through June 28

Hours: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.

Desert Springs Middle School, 66-755 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs

Dates: June 11 through June 28

Hours: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.

James Workman Middle School, 69-300 30th Ave., Cathedral City

Dates: June 11 through June 28

Hours: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.

Raymond Cree Middle School, 1011 E. Vista Chino, Palm Springs

Dates: June 11 through June 28

Hours: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.

Nellie N. Coffman Middle School, 34-603 Plumley Road, Cathedral City

Dates: June 11 through June 28

Hours: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Rio Vista Elementary School, 67-700 Verona Drive, Cathedral City

Dates: June 11 through July 10

Hours: 8 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to noon

Find Food Bank CEO Debbie Espinosa, COD Board Chair Ruben Perez and college corps fellows celebrate the Indio campus food pantry's grand opening.

College of the Desert

The food pantry will remain open for students who are enrolled in at least one course. College of the Desert will also host two FIND Farmers' Produce Days at its campuses in June.

For more information: Visit tinyurl.com/codbasicneedsform or email basicneeds@collegeofthedesert.edu to connect with resources

FIND Farmers' Produce Day, College of the Desert Indio Campus, 45-524 Oasis St., Indio

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Time: 2:30 p.m.

FIND Farmers' Produce Day, College of the Desert Palm Desert Campus, 43-500 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 2:30 p.m.

College of the Desert's Central Pantry (South Annex 5), 43-500 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert

Dates: Monday to Thursday

Times: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

College of the Desert's Indio Pantry (behind the bookstore), 45-524 Oasis St., Indio

Dates: Monday to Thursday

Times: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Riverside County libraries to offer free lunches

Beginning June 10, children can pick up lunch from select public library locations within the Riverside County system throughout the Coachella Valley during the summer.

For more information: Visit rivlib.net/latl

Cabazon Library, 50-425 Carmen Ave., Cabazon

Dates: Tuesday to Friday from June 11 through July 26

Hours: 10 a.m. to noon

Cathedral City Library, 33-520 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City

Dates: Thursday and Friday from June 10 through Aug. 2

Hours: Noon to 1 p.m.

Coachella Library, 1500 6th St., Coachella

Dates: Tuesday to Friday from June 10 through July 19

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs Library, 14-380 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs

Dates: Tuesday and Wednesday from June 10 through July 19

Hours: 3:30 to 5 p.m. (supper only)

Mecca Library, 91-260 66th Ave., Mecca

Dates: Tuesday to Friday from June 10 through July 19

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thousand Palms Library, 31-189 Robert Road, Thousand Palms

Dates: Thursday and Friday from June 10 through Aug. 2

Hours: Noon to 1 p.m.

Jaden McCray, a recent Palm Springs High School graduate, helps distribute food goods during FIND Food Bank's Mobile Market Distributions at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center parking lot in Palm Springs, Calf., on July 22, 2021.

Community Partners

Several community organizations will also offer breakfast and lunch during the summer. Dates and times vary.

North Shore Beach and Yacht Club, 99-155 Sea View Drive, Mecca

Dates: Monday to Friday from June 12 through July 26

Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Mecca, 91-391 66th Ave., Mecca

Dates: June 17 to Aug. 2

Hours: 8:30 to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jerry Rummonds’ Community & Senior Center, 87-229 Church St., Thermal

Dates: Monday to Friday from July 15 through July 26

Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bagdouma Park Community Center, 51-251 Douma St., Coachella

Dates: Monday to Friday from June 12 through July 26

Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Coachella, 85-350 Bagdad Ave., Coachella

Dates: June 17 to Aug. 2

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Indio, 83-100 Date Ave., Indio

Dates: June 10 through Aug. 2

Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.

Desert Theatreworks, 45-175 Fargo St., Indio

Dates: Monday to Friday from June 10 through Aug. 9; closed June 19 and July 4

Hours: 8 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon

Indio Community Center, 45-871 Clinton St., Indio

Dates: Monday to Friday from June 10 through Aug. 9; closed June 19 and July 4

Hours: 8 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon

Boys & Girls Club of La Quinta, 4995 Park Ave., La Quinta

Dates: June 10 through Aug. 2

Hours: 9 to 9:45 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.

Bermuda Dunes Learning Center, 42-115 Yucca Lane, Bermuda Dunes

Dates: Monday to Friday from June 10 through Aug. 9; closed June 19 and July 4

Hours: 8 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon

Palm Desert Learning Center, 47-549 Hwy 74, Palm Desert

Dates: Monday to Friday from June 10 through Aug. 9; closed June 19 and July 4

Hours: 8 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon

Thousand Palms Community Center, 31-189 Robert Road, Thousand Palms

Dates: June 10 through Aug. 1; closed Fridays

Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City, 32-141 Whispering Palms Trail, Cathedral City

Dates: June 12 through Aug. 2

Hours: 8:30 to 9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs Health and Wellness Center, 11-750 Cholla Drive, Desert Hot Springs

Dates: June 10 to Aug. 2

Hours: 9 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. (closed to enrolled children)

Palm Springs Pavilion/ Sunrise Park, 420 S. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs

Dates: June 10 to Aug. 2

Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.

James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road, Palm Springs

Dates: June 10 to Aug. 2

Hours: 9 to 9:30 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs, 450 Sunrise Way, Palm Springs

Dates: June 17 through July 26

Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Monarch Apartments, 3120 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Dates: June 10 through July 31; closed Fridays

Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

