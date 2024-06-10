Here's when and where kids 18 and younger can get free meals in the Coachella Valley
With schools out for summer break, Coachella Valley youth still have several options to receive free meals. Coachella Valley Unified, Desert Sands Unified and Palm Springs Unified school districts are offering breakfast and lunch at numerous schools for all children 18 or younger, whether or not they are attending summer school.
At College of the Desert, the food pantry will remain available for students enrolled in at least one class. Community partners, such as select public libraries and recreation centers, also plan to serve meals.
Beginning this month, families with school-aged children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, CalFresh, CalWORKs or Medi-Cal will be automatically enrolled in the SUN Bucks program, a new initiative designed to ensure families with low incomes have adequate nutrition during the summer. Also known as Summer EBT, SUN Bucks will provide $120 per child, equivalent to $40 per month for the three months — June, July and August — schools are typically closed during the summer. (Children who are attending Head Start, experiencing homelessness, living in foster care and are part of migrant families are also eligible.)
For more information: Visit cdss.ca.gov/sun-bucks
Coachella Valley Unified School District
Starting Wednesday, June 12, the Coachella Valley Unified School District's summer meal program will provide breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and younger. Meals must be eaten on site.
For more information: Visit bit.ly/cvusdsummermeals
John Kelley Elementary School, 87-163 Center St., Thermal
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Mecca Elementary School, 65-250 Coahuilla St., Mecca
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Mountain Vista Elementary School, 49-750 Hjorth St., Indio
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Oasis Elementary School, 88-175 74th Ave., Thermal
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Palm View Elementary School, 1390 7th St., Coachella
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Saul Martinez Elementary School, 65-705 Johnson St., Mecca
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Sea View Elementary School, 2467 Sea Shore Ave., Salton City
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Valley View Elementary School, 85-270 Valley Road, Coachella
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
César Chávez Elementary School, 49-601 Avenida De Oro, Coachella
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Coral Mountain Academy School, 51-375 Van Buren St., Coachella
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Peter Pendleton Elementary School, 84-750 Calle Rojo, Coachella
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Valle del Sol Elementary School, 51-433 Education Way, Coachella
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Westside Elementary School, 82-225 Airport Blvd., Thermal
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Cahuilla Desert Academy, 82-489 52nd Ave., Coachella
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Bobby Duke Middle School, 85-358 Bagdad Ave., Coachella
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Coachella Valley High School, 83-800 Airport Blvd., Thermal
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7 to 8 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m.
La Familia High School, 56-615 Olive St., Thermal
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7 to 8 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m.
West Shores Middle & High School, 2381 Shore Hawk Ave., Salton City
Dates: From June 12 through July 12
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m.
CVUSD Meals on the Bus
CVUSD's nutrition services and transportation department are teaming up to offer free lunch meals on air-conditioned school buses. These buses will be stationed in select communities to provide free meals for anyone 18 years and younger.
For more information: Visit bit.ly/cvusdsummermeals
La Chicanita, 88-740 Ave. 70, Thermal
Dates: June 12 through July 26; closed on June 19, July 4 and July 5
Hours: 10 a.m to noon
Mountain View Estates, 68-990 Harrison St., Thermal
Dates: June 12 through July 26; closed on June 19, July 4 and July 5
Hours: 10 a.m to noon
St. Anthony Mobile Home Park, 67-075 Highway 111, Mecca
Dates: June 12 through July 26; closed on June 19, July 4 and July 5
Hours: 10 a.m to noon
Desert Sands Unified School District
Starting Monday, June 10, anyone 18 or younger can receive free breakfast and lunch, whether they attend summer school or not. Meals must be consumed on-site. Children enrolled in ELOP after-school programs will have supper available in the afternoons.
For more information: Visit coolschoolmeals.com
Indio High School, 81-750 Ave. 46, Indio
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 18; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12
Hours: 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.
Palm Desert High School, 74-910 Aztec Road, Palm Desert
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 18; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12
Hours: 8 to 8:20 a.m. and 11:10 to 11:35 a.m.
Amistad High School, 83-501 Dillon Ave., Indio
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12
Hours: 8:10 to 8:25 a.m. and 10:15 to 10:35 a.m.
Summit High School, 43-330 Palm Royale Drive, La Quinta
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12
Hours: 8 to 8:25 a.m. and 10:20 to 10:40 a.m.
Desert Ridge Academy, 79-767 Ave. 39, Indio
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12
Hours: 8 to 8:20 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
La Quinta Middle School, 78-900 Ave. 50, La Quinta
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 19, June 28, July 4, July 5 and July 12
Hours: 8 to 8:20 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Palm Desert Charter Middle School, 74-200 Rutledge Way, Palm Desert
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 11 through June 27 and July 16 through Aug. 2; closed June 14, June 19, July 19 and July 26
Hours: 7 to 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon
Adams Early Childhood Learning Center, 50-800 Desert Club Drive, La Quinta
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5
Hours: 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Carrillo Ranch Elementary School, 43-775 Madison St., Indio
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:20 p.m.
Dr. Reynaldo J. Carreon Jr. Academy, 47-368 Monroe St., Indio
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:20 p.m.
Amelia Earhart Elementary School of International Studies, 45-250 Dune Palms Road, Indio
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:20 p.m.
Ronald Reagan Elementary School, 39-800 Liberty Drive, Palm Desert
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:20 p.m.
Harry S. Truman Elementary School, 78-870 Ave. 50, La Quinta
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:20 p.m.
Martin Van Buren Elementary School, 47-733 Van Buren St., Indio
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through July 11; closed June 14, June 19, June 28, July 4 and July 5
Hours: 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m.
George Washington Charter School, 45-768 Portola Ave., Palm Desert
Dates: Monday to Thursday from June 10 through June 26; closed June 14 and June 19
Hours: 7:45 to 8 a.m. and noon to 12:15 p.m.
Palm Springs Unified School District
Kids under 18 will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch, featuring fresh fruits and vegetables, throughout the summer.
For more information: Families can text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 304-304 for locations or visit psusdnutrition.com
Cathedral City High School, 69-250 Dinah Shore, Cathedral City
Dates: June 11 through July 10
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon
Desert Hot Springs High School, 65-850 Pierson Blvd., Desert Hot Springs
Dates: June 11 through July 10
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon
Palm Springs High School, 2401 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs
Dates: June 11 through July 10
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon
Rancho Mirage High School, 31-001 Rattler Road, Rancho Mirage
Dates: June 11 through July 10
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon
Mt. San Jacinto High School, 30-800 Landau Blvd., Cathedral City
Dates: June 11 through June 25
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.
Edward L. Wenzlaff Education Center, 11-625 West Drive, Desert Hot Springs
Dates: June 11 through June 25
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.
Painted Hills Middle School, 9250 Sonora Drive, Desert Hot Springs
Dates: June 11 through June 28
Hours: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
Desert Springs Middle School, 66-755 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs
Dates: June 11 through June 28
Hours: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
James Workman Middle School, 69-300 30th Ave., Cathedral City
Dates: June 11 through June 28
Hours: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
Raymond Cree Middle School, 1011 E. Vista Chino, Palm Springs
Dates: June 11 through June 28
Hours: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
Nellie N. Coffman Middle School, 34-603 Plumley Road, Cathedral City
Dates: June 11 through June 28
Hours: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Rio Vista Elementary School, 67-700 Verona Drive, Cathedral City
Dates: June 11 through July 10
Hours: 8 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to noon
College of the Desert
The food pantry will remain open for students who are enrolled in at least one course. College of the Desert will also host two FIND Farmers' Produce Days at its campuses in June.
For more information: Visit tinyurl.com/codbasicneedsform or email basicneeds@collegeofthedesert.edu to connect with resources
FIND Farmers' Produce Day, College of the Desert Indio Campus, 45-524 Oasis St., Indio
Date: Tuesday, June 11
Time: 2:30 p.m.
FIND Farmers' Produce Day, College of the Desert Palm Desert Campus, 43-500 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert
Date: Tuesday, June 18
Time: 2:30 p.m.
College of the Desert's Central Pantry (South Annex 5), 43-500 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert
Dates: Monday to Thursday
Times: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
College of the Desert's Indio Pantry (behind the bookstore), 45-524 Oasis St., Indio
Dates: Monday to Thursday
Times: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Riverside County libraries to offer free lunches
Beginning June 10, children can pick up lunch from select public library locations within the Riverside County system throughout the Coachella Valley during the summer.
For more information: Visit rivlib.net/latl
Cabazon Library, 50-425 Carmen Ave., Cabazon
Dates: Tuesday to Friday from June 11 through July 26
Hours: 10 a.m. to noon
Cathedral City Library, 33-520 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City
Dates: Thursday and Friday from June 10 through Aug. 2
Hours: Noon to 1 p.m.
Coachella Library, 1500 6th St., Coachella
Dates: Tuesday to Friday from June 10 through July 19
Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Desert Hot Springs Library, 14-380 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs
Dates: Tuesday and Wednesday from June 10 through July 19
Hours: 3:30 to 5 p.m. (supper only)
Mecca Library, 91-260 66th Ave., Mecca
Dates: Tuesday to Friday from June 10 through July 19
Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thousand Palms Library, 31-189 Robert Road, Thousand Palms
Dates: Thursday and Friday from June 10 through Aug. 2
Hours: Noon to 1 p.m.
Community Partners
Several community organizations will also offer breakfast and lunch during the summer. Dates and times vary.
North Shore Beach and Yacht Club, 99-155 Sea View Drive, Mecca
Dates: Monday to Friday from June 12 through July 26
Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club of Mecca, 91-391 66th Ave., Mecca
Dates: June 17 to Aug. 2
Hours: 8:30 to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jerry Rummonds’ Community & Senior Center, 87-229 Church St., Thermal
Dates: Monday to Friday from July 15 through July 26
Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Bagdouma Park Community Center, 51-251 Douma St., Coachella
Dates: Monday to Friday from June 12 through July 26
Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club of Coachella, 85-350 Bagdad Ave., Coachella
Dates: June 17 to Aug. 2
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club of Indio, 83-100 Date Ave., Indio
Dates: June 10 through Aug. 2
Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.
Desert Theatreworks, 45-175 Fargo St., Indio
Dates: Monday to Friday from June 10 through Aug. 9; closed June 19 and July 4
Hours: 8 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon
Indio Community Center, 45-871 Clinton St., Indio
Dates: Monday to Friday from June 10 through Aug. 9; closed June 19 and July 4
Hours: 8 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon
Boys & Girls Club of La Quinta, 4995 Park Ave., La Quinta
Dates: June 10 through Aug. 2
Hours: 9 to 9:45 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.
Bermuda Dunes Learning Center, 42-115 Yucca Lane, Bermuda Dunes
Dates: Monday to Friday from June 10 through Aug. 9; closed June 19 and July 4
Hours: 8 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon
Palm Desert Learning Center, 47-549 Hwy 74, Palm Desert
Dates: Monday to Friday from June 10 through Aug. 9; closed June 19 and July 4
Hours: 8 to 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon
Thousand Palms Community Center, 31-189 Robert Road, Thousand Palms
Dates: June 10 through Aug. 1; closed Fridays
Hours: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City, 32-141 Whispering Palms Trail, Cathedral City
Dates: June 12 through Aug. 2
Hours: 8:30 to 9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.
Desert Hot Springs Health and Wellness Center, 11-750 Cholla Drive, Desert Hot Springs
Dates: June 10 to Aug. 2
Hours: 9 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. (closed to enrolled children)
Palm Springs Pavilion/ Sunrise Park, 420 S. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs
Dates: June 10 to Aug. 2
Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.
James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road, Palm Springs
Dates: June 10 to Aug. 2
Hours: 9 to 9:30 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs, 450 Sunrise Way, Palm Springs
Dates: June 17 through July 26
Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Monarch Apartments, 3120 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Dates: June 10 through July 31; closed Fridays
Hours: 8 to 9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.
Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.
This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Here's when and where kids 18 and younger can get free meals in the Coachella Valley