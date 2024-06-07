Here's where to get free donuts at these Erie spots on National Donut Day

Whether you like your doughnuts glazed, filled or plain, Friday is your day. National Donut Day is always celebrated on the first Friday of June to honor the history of the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies.

In 1917, the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies were a group of women sent to France to establish field bases near the front lines during World War I. In these huts you would find thousands of soldiers who would fill up on essential goods while grabbing a sweet treat from the Lassies.

In 1938, the first National Donut Day was marked in Chicago.

Erie County has local doughnut shops, including Mighty Fine, H&K Donuts and Little Shop of Donuts, and national chains Dunkin’, Tim Hortons and Krispy Kreme.

Erie donut shops will have promotions, extended hours

Each will be celebrating National Donut Day in some fashion. Little Shop of Donuts told the Times-News they will be extending their hours that day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Erie's own Mighty Fine will be giving away a new doughnut on National Donut Day called chocolate vanilla cream. This doughnut will be given away with a purchase of a dozen donuts.

Festive fry cake: Mighty Fine Donuts offers new cherry chocolate doughnut

Mighty Fine will also be holding a register to win contest with prizes including gift cards to Sports Obsession, Odis 12 and a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

Tim Hortons and Dunkin' deals and specials for National Donut Day can be found on their apps or websites.

Tim Horton's reward members get a free doughnut with any drink purchase on June 7. Limit one drink per customer.

Where to find donuts on National Donut Day

Here is where to find area doughnut shops on National Donut Day:

Local Erie donut shops participating in National Donut Day

Dunkin' locations in Erie

654 Millcreek Mall Blvd. Unit 570. 814-866-1121.

5624 Peach St. 814-315-1438.

7165 Peach St. 814-864-6769.

2545 W. 12th St. 814-920-7492.

3310 W. 26th St. 814-315-9355.

A half-dozen doughnuts from Tim Hortons

Krispy Kreme locations in Erie

7501 Peach St. 814-864-8600.

Tim Hortons locations

4444 Buffalo Road. 814-899-0059.

209 E. 12th St. 814-874-3000.

815 E. 38th St. 814-825-2153.

4231 Peach St. 814-866-6125.

6980 Peach St. 814-868-8454.

8030 Perry Hwy. 814-866-5320.

2565 W. 12th St. 814-835-4955.

2745 W. 26th St. 814-464-9161.

More: Roll to Meadville’s Donutology food truck

Contact Nicholas Sorensen at nsorensen@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: National Donut Day 2024: Where in Erie PA to find free treats