Here's how you can trash unwanted household items in Pueblo this week

The city of Pueblo is bringing back its “Team Up to Clean Up” event that allows Puebloans to safely dispose of unwanted trash items and debris for free.

The event will take place on May 18 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the city’s calendar. People can dispose of their items at two locations: Colorado State University Pueblo at 2001 Rawlings Blvd., or the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave.

The event is held twice a year and is limited to people who live in the city.

“These drop-off events are an amazing opportunity for city residents to dispose of household waste, large items and yard debris at no cost,” Andrew Hayes, the city’s director of public works, said about the city's last Team Up to Clean Up event in October.

Entry to the trash site at the fairgrounds is traditionally Gate 3 on Mesa Avenue. The CSU Pueblo site can be accessed by using Troy Avenue and Rawlings Boulevard near the ThunderBowl parking lot.

What can people bring to the sites?

Staffers at both sites will accept any unwanted furniture, mattresses and excess carpet for disposal.

Yard waste is also allowed, though organizers say it should be brought in trash bags or boxes. Tires without rims will also be accepted, though there is a limit of five per household.

What is not allowed for disposal?

Industrial or commercial waste items such as concrete, cement or rocks won’t be accepted at the sites, nor will hazardous materials, appliances, or any electronics such as televisions, computers or home appliances.

Black Hills Energy to distribute free kits

Similar to the last Team Up to Clean Up event in October, Black Hills Energy will hand out free energy efficiency weatherization kits to participants, while supplies last. The kits will be passed out at both sites.

For more information about the event, call 719-553-2295.

