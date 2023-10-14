Here's an update on traffic signal at Chiles High entrance | Street Scene

With many inquiries about what happened and why, an ongoing discussion has manifested for driver safety at the main entrance to Chiles High School, which is the intersection of Thomasville Road and Timberwolf Crossing. Many have students at Chiles and had children attending previously.

Interest was spurred by the right angel crash when a Chiles High student turned left into the path of a southbound pickup truck at this very busy non signalized intersection used by our most recently licensed vehicle operators.

I was able to catch up with a Florida Department of Transportation public information representative about a request for a permit to signalize Thomasville Road and Rhea Road, which is about a quarter mile south of the crash location at Timberwolf Crossing.

As in all such requests for traffic control devices, signs, signals, pavement markings, there exists protocols, to be met before authorization is given to go with an installation. Executing a permit authorizing a traffic signal is predicated on the proposed overall impact additional traffic will have on the intersection brought about by traffic crashes, injures, fatalities and area growth.

The planned mixed-use Bradfordville Hills project will no doubt impact the increase in traffic volumes, demands for additional geometric changes to provide left and right turn storage lanes, pedestrian conflicts etc. The developer of Bradfordville Hills will submit their expected increase in traffic numbers, which includes pedestrians, to FDOT and the decision will be made as to necessary geometric redesign and how sophisticated a signal system will be needed.

Bradfordville Hills will bring a luxury apartment complex, a 160 bed assisted/ independent living facility, a townhome component and 20 plus acres of retail and professional office use. With that type development I suggest a signal will be authorized and eventually installed.

What has been authorized is a 35 mph school zone on Thomasville Road encompassing Timberwolf Crossing which is scheduled to be in place before school reconvenes after the Christmas holidays.

I thank the many readers who agree with Street Scene when I say the only way to keep motorists safe at Thomasville Road and Timberwolf Crossing is a traffic signal to guide and protect arriving and departing high school students and everyone using this intersection to access sports events and other after school cultural activities.

We must install a signal system that will give red indications to the two Thomasville Road southbound lanes while the north to west entrance to Chiles High is provided a green left turn arrow. A traffic signal at Rhea Road will not dissuade anyone from using Chiles main entrance and exit. The signal necessary at Chiles main entrance must be put on a fast track to prevent additional injury.

Southwood turn trap

Q. David informs us of a traffic problem he believes fits into what the Street Scene community is doing. Headed south on Capital Circle there are two left turn lanes at Merchants Row Boulevard. The leftmost lane is for through traffic, but the rightmost lane almost immediately becomes a right turn only lane into employee parking. Southwood residents and State employees know what to expect after the turn, but a lot of people get trapped.

Could our drivers have signs or pavement markings on the turn lanes?

A. We had the same situation facing southbound Thomasville Road drivers at the entrance to Raymond Diehl Road. After a couple of tries we finally figured out, using overhead signs, how to convey which of the two left turn lanes took us where. Inside left turn lane to I-10 eastbound and the outside left turn lane to eastbound Raymond Diehl.

So yes David we can do the same thing at CCSW at Merchants Row. The question is, will the city go to the expense? Pavement marking won’t be enough, it takes overhead signing which can be costly. We can ask for better and safer traffic guidance but truthfully, I don’t see it happening. Municipal bureaucrats are notorious for being reactionary. So, until the pedestrian fatality, don’t expect a change for the better.

Prepare for school zone

Q. Mike doesn’t see the logistics in providing a school zone which has no starting point or end. One sign for northbound Thomasville Road and one for southbound Thomasville Road. If they, school signs, are not legal please get them removed.

A. Mike, this is not a school zone, the signs are warning us we are approaching a school entrance and where there is a school entrance there is a school exit. In the morning we can expect slow moving vehicles turning into the school, conversely, we can expect vehicles entering Thomasville Road in the afternoon.

Access to this school is identified as such because many are young grammar school children and some preschoolers. Understanding children we realize, through some failure, one or two may end up near busy fast-moving traffic.

Getting drivers to slow down can be as difficult as keeping children away from the road. I agree that installing “End School Speed Restriction” or some facsimile thereof would prevent any confusion and today we ask that be done. The speed restriction is only in effect when the yellow light is flashing. However, it’s always a good idea to stay vigilant near a school.

There is an identical school speed restriction further north in place for the School of Arts & Sciences.

Trucking trouble in Miccosukee

Q. Joyce likens her problems with semi tractor trailer trucks to what has been happening on Old Bainbridge Road. Not long ago a tandem FedEx truck started losing control at the flashing light in the town of Miccosukee. As he tried to turn around, he lost control taking out mailboxes, electric gates, and light poles (some of which were mine). His truck went into a ditch on its roof, he stepped out of the truck but was not drug tested nor ticketed.

The Federal Express executive who was called said those trucks are going to or coming from Atlanta and shouldn’t be using this road and would make sure they were rerouted down Highway 90. We have been compensated for our damage but no reroute change was made. Now FedEx trucks have multiplied by dozens. Now the trucking company WBT has joined the problem of speeding through our community. I would be greatly relieved if anything can be done about these issues.

A. Joyce, Street Scene will get in touch with Federal Express and WBT to get these guys turned around and onto US-90. Thank you and please keep us informed of all future traffic activity.

Canopy road designation

Several of our street guardians are asking how to have a road designated a canopy road. Go to cams.leoncountyfl.gov complete the information and wait for a response. While you wait I might suggest you stay on top of what is happening.

Philip Stuart is a retired Florida State Trooper, Traffic Operations Projects Engineer and Forensics Expert Witness. Write to crashsites@embarqmail.com.

