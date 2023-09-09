Here's What Each Tier Of McDonald's Rewards Program Will Get You

Most fast-food establishments offer rewards programs, and McDonald's is no exception. Per the website, MyMcDonald's Rewards provides 100 points for every dollar spent at participating locations. Upon joining the program, rewards members can ascend through four separate tiers, the first of which becomes available when you earn 1,500 points. At this level, customers can enjoy one of four items for free. Options include a cheeseburger, a McChicken sandwich, an order of hashbrowns, or a vanilla cone, which is the perfect way to wind up your meal.

The next tier becomes available upon earning 3,000 points. The free selections become a little more dynamic at this level, as you can choose from a large iced coffee, a medium serving of fries, a six-piece chicken McNugget box, or a sausage burrito if you're seeking a quick breakfast option. Keep in mind that customers can only get one reward item per order, so you won't be able to hoard points to enjoy a completely free meal. However, you will have many more reward options when you reach the third tier.

McDonald's Rewards Customer Loyalty With Free Goodies

Perhaps you're fully committed to McDonald's and its many menu items and manage to earn 4,500 points in a hurry after joining the rewards program. Your hard work will be sufficiently rewarded, in this case, as the free options become more significant upon reaching this level. Customers at the third tier can select a sausage McMuffin with egg, a large order of fries, a Filet-O-Fish, or a large frappe.

If you're the type of person who likes to save money – or McDonald's points – for a rainy day, be sure you don't wait too long. Points are only good for six months after an initial purchase. After six months elapse, any points associated with that purchase will expire on the first day of the following month. This time period encourages McDonald's fans to use their points in a timely manner but also allows ample time for you to reach the fourth and final rewards tier.

What Awaits McDonald's Rewards Members

At 6,000 points, the McDonald's Rewards become pretty substantial. Lucky customers occupying the fourth tier can choose a Happy Meal, a Big Mac, a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit, or a Quarter Pounder with cheese free of charge. It takes a lot of purchases to reach the fourth tier, so McDonald's ensures that these customers are rewarded handsomely.

So, how can you start earning points and free food at this iconic fast-food chain? The first step is downloading the app and enrolling in the rewards program. Next, locate the four-digit code in the app's Earn Points section and present it during the transaction. The code can be scanned in the restaurant or at the drive-thru to add points to your account. If you purchase items through the app, any points associated with your account will be applied during the transaction.

When you have enough points to earn free food at the restaurant, you can access your options in the Rewards & Deals section of the app. Here, you will find a code that can be used to redeem offers in-store or at the drive-thru. New members will even receive a free Big Mac for a minimum purchase of $1 upon signing up, which is just another way McDonald's shows appreciation to its customers.

