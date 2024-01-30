Here's Sydney Sweeney's Take on the 2024 Mustang GT



Ford Motor Company and actress and auto enthusiast Sydney Sweeney showed off their latest collaboration on Tuesday, a custom-built 2024 Mustang GT. This special car is not for sale, but you can win it as part of a new contest that starts today. There is no cost to enter. You simply need to share your story with Ford on Instagram or TikTok.

The Ford Mustang turns 60 this year. As part of that milestone celebration, Ford is building two custom Mustangs. One will be for Sweeney herself, and the other will go to the lucky contest winner. Sweeney owns a 1965 Brittany blue Ford Mustang. The custom Mustang that will be given away as part of this contest was inspired by that very car.

Sweeney grew up in a family of mechanics and she learned how to drive on her great grandfather’s Ford F-100 truck. She has been a Ford fan ever since. And while many know her as a talented actress, she is a diehard gearhead. This is not the first time that Sweeney and Ford have collaborated on a project together. She worked with them on the Built Ford Proud campaign to spotlight women in the automotive industry. She also partnered with Ford and Dickies on a couple of workwear lines.

Highlights of the contest car include a Robin’s Egg blue exterior with a crushed glass clear coat and 20-inch chrome rims. Pop the hood and you will find Sweeney’s signature on the Coyote V-8 engine. The Ford x Sydney Sweeney heart bolt emblem which was created for the workwear lines is also featured on the car. It can be found on the exterior side panel, sill plate, dashboard, and embossed on the leather seats. Sweeney loves to take nighttime drives and the color-changing LED stars across the headliner are a nod to that love.

If you are interested in winning this special Mustang, you can enter anytime between now and February 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

