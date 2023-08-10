Here's How to Make Sure You're Tipping Correctly Using a Gift Card

Getty Images

Gift cards are not just a convenient gifting solution — they can be so satisfying to use at just the right moment. If you've received a gift card to a favorite restaurant, café, spa, or salon, it's nice to offset the cost of a service that might've felt like a luxury without the gift credit. Since these services usually present the option for tipping, you may be wondering, "Can you tip on a gift card?"

In most cases, yes, you can tip on a gift card. But a little bit of communication with the establishment may be necessary to help ensure a smooth gift-card-plus-tip transaction.

Here are a few pointers to keep in mind if you plan to leave a tip using a gift card.

Check the card balance beforehand

Regardless of where you're going to use your gift card, it's a smart idea to know how much is on it, so you can make sure the total matches up with what you expected to pay.

You can find out how to check the balance on the back of most gift cards. And if you're able to add your gift card to your Apple Wallet, it'll list the current balance right there for you.

Tell the person who's ringing you out

There's no need to be embarrassed about the fact that you're paying for your meal or service with a gift card. Chances are, the person assisting you has had to process plenty of gift card payments.

As you ask for the check or are being rung out at the front desk after your service, you can say that you would like a tip added to the total and you're paying with a gift card. This prevents any awkward back-and-forth, since the establishment's point-of-sale (POS) system may require them to specify the type of payment being processed.

If your gift card covers the total amount plus the tip, great! If not, you'll have to use a secondary form of payment to cover the total.

Always tip on the total amount

If your gift card doesn't cover the full amount that you owe, and you haven't factored in the tip, make sure that your tip corresponds to your bill total, not the leftover amount.

If you're worried about messing up, calculate what the tip on the total should be, and tell the person who's ringing you up that you'd like to add a tip to the difference that you owe. They should be able to add this amount manually to your leftover total.

Bring cash as a backup

If you're concerned that tipping on a gift card will be an awkward transaction for whatever reason, tell the person who's assisting you that you'd prefer to tip in cash.

Cash is king for a reason in many service industries. Among those reasons is that cash tips can be tallied up immediately and distributed that day to the waitstaff, stylist, or technician who provided the service — otherwise, it's added to their paycheck later on.

Use caution with Visa gift cards

Visa gift cards (and gift cards from other credit-card companies) can be tricky to use in this way. According to some cardholder agreements, certain purchases may require a card balance up to 20% above the purchase amount — this is sometimes known as "tip tolerance." If your card isn't accepted by the establishment's POS system, this may be why.

Don't leave a gift card as a tip

While it's totally fine to tip on a gift card, it's not a good look to tip with a gift card. In other words, don't try to pass off an Amazon gift card as a tip for a service you've received, as one TikTok user did whose post went viral (and has subsequently been taken down).

Even if it seems clever to do this, it's poor etiquette because the person receiving the gift card cannot know for sure how much is on it or if it's already been used up.

