Here's when you can shoot off Fourth of July fireworks around Louisville

See the best fireworks displays in the nation, as determined by USA TODAY 10Best readers.

Fourth of July is almost here which means firework season is already underway, but certain areas of the Bluegrass State aren't as willing as others to allow residents to light up the nighttime sky in celebration.

Here's what we know.

Are fireworks legal in Kentucky for the Fourth of July? How to use them safely

Yes. According to the Kentucky State Fire Marshal, fireworks are allowed in the state when following laws as listed below.

Louisville Fireworks 4th of July: What to know about fireworks in Louisville and Jefferson County

Use fireworks outdoors.

Obey local laws.

Keep a bucket of water or a working water hose nearby.

Use fireworks as intended and avoid altering them or combining them.

Never relight "dud" fireworks. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Spectators should keep a safe distance from the person lighting the firework (the individual lighting it should wear safety glasses).

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a "designated adult operator."

Do not use homemade fireworks or illegal explosives.

Report illegal explosives to the fire or police department in your community.

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Read and follow all instructions on the label.

Are fireworks legal in Louisville for the Fourth of July?

Yes and no. Explosive fireworks and ones that leave the ground are illegal. Find more at The Courier Journal link below.

▶ 4th of July: What to know about fireworks in Louisville and Jefferson County

What fireworks are illegal in Louisville?

According to the Louisville-Jefferson County Code of Ordinances, illegal fireworks include those with warnings and labels like "explosive," "emits flaming pellets," "flaming balls," "firecracker," "report" or "rocket" on them. These include Roman candles, bottle rockets and aerial spinners.

Smaller fireworks like sparklers, cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels and ground spinners are legal.

Where to buy fireworks in Louisville

It isn't legal to purchase fireworks in Louisville or Jefferson County, according to the Louisville-Jefferson County Code of Ordinances. However, they can be purchased in Oldham and Bullitt Counties by those over 18, pretty close to Louisville.

Fourth of July fireworks around Louisville

▶ Happy 4th of July! Here's where to see fireworks, celebrate in Louisville

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Fourth of July: When and where to shoot off fireworks around Louisville