Here's Who Really Killed Chris in 'A Nearly Normal Family'

The latest must-see thriller to land on Netflix is A Nearly Normal Family, a Swedish murder mystery miniseries based on the novel by M.T. Edvarsson. The drama revolves around the murder of Chris Olsen, a 32-year-old entrepreneur, the subsequent suspicion that falls on prime suspect Stella Sandell, a 19-year-old student, and the actions of Stella's parents, Ulrika and Adam, as they go to increasingly drastic lengths to uncover the truth and protect their daughter.

A Nearly Normal Family ratchets up the tension over the course of six episodes as the underlying issues in the Sandell household come to light, and the viewer learns the truth of what happened the night of Chris' death.

How does A Nearly Normal Family end?

Both Ulrika and Adam have almost entirely unraveled by the sixth and final episode of A Nearly Normal Family, in which Stella's case finally goes to trial. Each are troubled by their actions four years ago, when they persuaded Stella not to report her rape at camp, and the guilt of that decision has bled into the present. Ulrika's drinking and affair with Stella's defense lawyer Mikael have endangered her job and her marriage, and Adam has intentionally obstructed the murder investigation in order to cover for Stella.

When the trial begins, it initially looks bad for Stella; she was seen at Chris' home the night of the murder, and her phone is still missing. But when Stella and her best friend Amina take the stand and share their side of what happened, a new story emerges.

Chris drugged Amina at a bar and took her back to his apartment, where he sexually assaulted her. He had also been guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Linda, Amina says, but neither young woman chose to report it for fear they wouldn't be believed. Amina claims that she went home after the assault.

Stella is ultimately found not guilty, as the evidence against her is not overwhelming enough to prove that she was responsibly for Chris' death. Following the trial, we see the Sandell family beginning to pick up the pieces of their lives, and Stella finally leaves home to go traveling.

Who actually killed Chris in A Nearly Normal Family?

Up until the very end of A Very Nearly Normal Family, the viewer has only been given the partial story by Stella and Amina. In a flashback, the full truth is revealed: Stella followed Chris and a drugged Amina back to his apartment, sensing that her friend was in danger. She walked in on Chris assaulting Amina while holding a kitchen knife; Stella pepper-sprayed Chris, grabbed Amina, and fled. Chris chased them, but tripped and fell, dropping the knife.

Stella picked up the weapon, and stabbed Chris as he came towards her. Amina retrieved the knife and later disposed of it, under the guidance of Stella's mother Ulrika.

