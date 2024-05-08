Here's how to park, travel and bike to Artisphere 2024 in downtown Greenville this weekend

Artisphere 2024, presented by TD Bank, is expected to draw nearly 93,000 visitors to the downtown area this upcoming Mother's Day weekend, from May 10 to 12.

The free three-day fine arts festival will span from Court Street and Main Street to Wardlaw and Main Street from noon on Friday, May 10, through 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. This event will allow the public to meet and discuss creative works alongside world-class visiting and local artists.

While carpooling and ridesharing services might be the easiest way to travel to Artisphere, festival attendees have many other travel and parking options.

Here are some of the best places to park and things to consider for travel to Artisphere 2024:

Road closures during Artisphere 2024

On Thursday, May 9, road closures near the downtown area will start in preparation for Artisphere. According to the city of Greenville, the current listed road closures for the weekend are:

May 9 to 13, between 9 a.m. to midnight, Main Street from Court Street to Wardlaw Street; Broad Street from Laurens Street to Fall Street.

May 11 to 13, between 7 p.m. and midnight, River/Augusta Street from Boggs Street to University Street.

Parking garages near downtown for Artisphere 2024

According to the city of Greenville helpdesk, all parking garages will be open and available to enter during Artisphere. The event rate is $5 for all-day access. If parking structure users leave, they must pay again upon re-entry.

There are 10 parking garages and two lots in the downtown vicinity. The online link to view parking openings can be found on the city of Greenville's website.

Riverplace Parking Grage will prioritize all monthly parking pass holders over festival parking.

Street parking near Artisphere 2024 grounds

Street parking can be hit or miss near the downtown areas during the festival season; however, there are a few locations near the festival grounds that are often available.

For the best parking options near downtown, park on the east end of Falls Street (next to Main) and use Broad Street, East McBee Avenue, East Washington Street, or East North Street.

On the northwest side of Artisphere grounds, South Academy Street and Falls Park Drive (near River Street) have a few parking spaces that are often available for a quick walk to the festival.

On the West End (near Fluor Field), park on South Main Street, anywhere close to Pendleton Street, or look for side roads like Rhett Street, Watson Avenue, McCall Street, and Grace Street to find parking.

Bike services are available for Artisphere 2024

Bike Walk Greenville will provide a free bike valet service under the Main Street Bridge along the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

The bike valet service will be available on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., as bikes will be stored in a secure location without parking or traffic issues.

For more information, visit bikewalkgreenville.org.

Will any bus services through Greenlink change during Artisphere?

Greenlink Transit cannot service stop 1003 on East McBee Avenue and Falls Street (Route 501 and 510). That specific route will be detoured from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

