Here's How You Can Get Paid to Test the Casino Aboard Princess Cruises' Brand-New $1 Billion Ship

Work really doesn't have to be a chore. Just look at Princess Cruises' new dream job as the perfect example.

In April, the cruise launched its newest ship, the $1 billion Sun Princess. To celebrate the launch, it's offering one lucky person an all-expenses-paid trip to test its record-breaking new casino and report back about the experience.

"Picture this: 9,000 square feet of pure entertainment, with 10-foot-high ceilings filled with dazzling lights, and a gaming paradise of 227 slot machines and 13 live table games," the cruise company's dream job website reads. "If that isn’t exciting enough, here’s the kicker – we’re picking up the tab for you to test Princess Cruises’ record-breaking casino at sea!"

The winner of this dream job will get to take a trip worth $8,000 to either St. Thomas or the Bahamas (dependent on the winner’s availability), and be provided with a $500 stipend to spend at the casino, along with an additional $500 for a cruise allowance.

"All that we ask is for you to test out Sun Princess’s grand casino and share your experience with us," the company added, specifically noting it wants the winner to rate the ship's casino on a scale of 0 to 10 based on the following criteria:

Game Variety: Is it a meager selection or a gaming extravaganza?

Betting Limits: What are the betting limits across different games, and does the casino cater to various types of gamblers?

Atmosphere: Is it bland or a captivating gaming haven?

Staff professionalism: The professionalism, friendliness, and efficiency of the casino staff, from dealers to hospitality and security personnel.

Support Services: The availability of support services, including cashiers, player’s club desks, and customer service counters.

Food and beverages: Are there limited gaming munchies or enough to fuel your gaming ambitions?

Those who think they'd be the best fit for the job can apply now through April 30, 2024, at 12pm GST time. U.K. applicants must be free to travel from June to September, while U.S. and Canadian applicants must be free from October to November. All applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid passport. See more about the "job" and apply at casino.org.



