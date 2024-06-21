Here's how NJ residents can conserve water, lower electric bills amid heat

Inflation has come down from its 40-year high seen just two years ago, but with the first heat wave of the summer underway, as well as an energy auction, New Jersey residents can expect to pay more.

But insiders have assured there are ways to save electricity, as well as water, as temperatures soar across the nation.

“From a load perspective, we are anticipating demand that is more than 10% below our all-time peak, which occurred back in 2006,” Jersey Central Power & Light said in a statement. “The forecasts put us at levels we saw as recently as last summer.”

Choosing between a heat pump or an air conditioner continues to be a hot debate for many homeowners.

Conserving water isn’t a necessity — at least for now, according to the nation’s drought monitor — and North Jersey drinking water reservoir levels are currently at or above their historical averages for this time of year, given the rain the region has had. Still, utility company New Jersey American Water is urging people to conserve water nonetheless.

“While we recognize the necessity of water for landscaping and cooling off in the heat, we are urging customers to make wise water choices this season to help them save on their water bill and protect our precious water resources,” said Ben Morris, New Jersey American Water’s vice president of operations.

Meanwhile the New Jersey Utilities Association is urging residents and businesses in the state to “use energy and water efficiently while taking steps to stay safe and comfortable.”

“Heat, humidity and increased demand for electricity to power air conditioners can place stress on electric delivery equipment,” the association said. “The heat also increases water usage and can stress water delivery systems as well.”

How to conserve electricity, water

The NJUA, NJ American Water and JCP&L offer the following tips to conserve:

Keep shades, blinds and curtains closed

Use fans to circulate air faster

Use a programmable or “smart” thermostat to keep temperatures higher when no one is home

Take shorter and colder showers, which reduces energy use from hot water heating

Run laundry and dish loads at night to reduce the number of cycles needed. Consider air-drying clothing rather than using a dryer

Reuse water from rain barrels and kiddie pools for watering lawns and gardens

Water plants during the coolest parts of the day — mornings and evenings — to minimize evaporation

