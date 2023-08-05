Here's How Much Money The Richest People In The World Have

super rich people — like, potentially world-changing amounts of money. Many of the extremely rich stay so loaded by There are rich people, and then there arerich people — like, potentially world-changing amounts of money. Many of the extremely rich stay so loaded by hoarding wealth

Here's exactly how much money the 15 richest people in the world have (and how they got so wealthy):

Note: all of the listed net worths are reported estimates from the time I'm writing this, and they're likely to change. You can find the most recent estimates on the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List.

1. Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has an estimated net worth of $233 billion, according to Forbes . He's based in Austin, Texas.

Chesnot / Getty Images

Technically classed as a "self-made" billionaire, he made his fortune by cofounding six companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.

2. Bernard Arnault and his family have a reported combined net worth of $220.4 billion. They're based in Paris.

Julien De Rosa / AFP via Getty Images

He's chairperson and CEO of LVMH, the 75-brand strong cosmetics and fashion empire. Companies under him include Tiffany & Co, Sephora, and Louis Vuitton.

He got his start by buying Christian Dior for $15 million in 1984. To make the purchase, he used money his dad earned from his success in the construction industry.

He's father to five children, all of whom he employs.

3. Jeff Bezos's net worth is reportedly $151.1 billion. He lives in Medina, Washington.

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Classified as "self-made," he got rich through Amazon, which he founded out of his garage in 1994. Today, he owns just about 10% of the company.

4. Larry Ellison is reportedly worth $145.2 billion. In Hawaii, he lives on the island of Lanai, which he owns most of.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

A "self-made" billionaire, he cofounded Oracle, a large software company, in 1977. Today, he owns approximately 35% of it, and he serves as CTO and chairperson.

He's the father of movie producer Megan Ellison and Skydance Media founder, David Ellison.

5. Based in Medina, Washington, Bill Gates is reportedly worth $118.4 billion

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

He famously made his fortune through Microsoft, which he co-founded in 1975. He stepped down from the board in 2020 but retains ownership of approximately 1.3% of the company's shares.

6. Warren Buffett, aka the "Oracle of Omaha," has a reported net worth of $117.3 billion.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Via Getty

He made his fortune by investing in Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate that encompasses dozens of smaller companies. Its wide-ranging portfolio includes Geico and Dairy Queen.

Technically classed as "self-made," he's the son of a Congress member. He was only 11 when he made his first investment.

7. Palo Alto-based billionaire Mark Zuckerberg's net worth is about $111 billion, according to Forbes

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

His wealth famously comes from Meta Platforms, which began as Facebook, the website he cofounded with fellow Harvard classmates at 19. It now also includes Instagram and Whatsapp.

Currently, he holds around 13% of Meta's stock.

8. Larry Page, who's also based in Palo Alto, has a reported $108.5 billion net worth.

Kimberly White / Via Getty

He made his money through Google, which he co-founded in 1998. He currently serves as a board member and controlling shareholder for Alphabet, Google's parent firm.

9. Sergey Brin, who lives in Los Altos, California, is reportedly worth $103.1 billion.

Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic / Via Getty

He co-founded Google with Larry Page, his fellow Stanford PhD student, in 1998. Currently, he's also a board member and controlling shareholder for Alphabet.

10. Hunts Point, Washington-based billionaire Steve Ballmer is reportedly worth $100.5 billion.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

His wealth comes from his work with Microsoft. In 1980, he joined the team as the 30th employee. Then, from 2000–2014, he served as CEO.

After retiring, he spent $2 billion to purchase the Los Angeles Clippers.

11. Carlos Slim Helú, the richest person in Mexico, and his family have a reported net worth of $97.8 billion.

Europa Press News / Europa Press via Getty Images

After learning about business from his father, a general store owner, he made his first investment at 11.

As an adult, he worked in business for about two decades before investing in Telemex, Mexico's only phone company at the time. Now, his family is in control of the largest telecom firm in Latin America, América Móvil. He serves as the company's honorary chairperson.

His other investments include real estate, mining, construction, and consumer goods in Mexico.

12. New York City-based billionaire Michael Bloomberg is reportedly worth $94.5 billion.

Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

His money comes from Bloomberg LP, a financial information and media company, which he put in the seed money for and co-founded in 1981. He retains 88% of it.

A former NYC mayor and failed presidential candidate, he currently serves as the CEO of Bloomberg, Inc.

13. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the richest woman in the world, and her family have a reported net worth of $90.9 billion. She lives in Paris.

Mehdi Fedouach / AFP via Getty Images

As the granddaughter of Eugène Schueller, who founded L'Oreal, her wealth is inherited.

She's been on the board since 1997, and currently, she serves as chairperson. About 33% of the company's stock belongs to her family.

14. Mukesh Ambani, who's based in Mumbai, has a reported net worth of $88.8 billion.

Sujit Jaiswal / AFP via Getty Images

He's the founder and chairperson of Reliance Industries, which he grew from the modest textile manufacturer his dad founded in 1966. The company spans several industries, including retail, oil, telecom, and petrochemicals.

He has three children, all of whom he's put in charge of different facets of the business.

15. And finally, Amancio Ortega, who lives in La Coruna, Spain, is worth $87.9 billion, according to Forbes

Fotopress / Getty Images

His wealth comes from Inditex, the clothing company he co-founded with Rosalia Mera, his ex-wife, in 1975. The most recognizable of the company's eight brands is Zara. Currently, about 60% of Inditex belongs to him.