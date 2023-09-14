Here's how much longer farmers markets in the Green Bay area will be open this year

Shoppers browse stalls at the Farmers' Market on Broadway on July 12 in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY - Summer is drawing to a close, but does that mean farmers markets in the Green Bay area are ending soon, too?

Luckily for fans of fresh produce and homemade goods, there still are some farmers market options available in the area, with some running well past the start of fall and deep into October. It's time to start making plans for some butternut squash and Brussels sprouts, among other late season produce!

Here is a rundown of five farmers markets that are still ongoing in the Green Bay area, including each market's hours, location and their planned final date for 2023:

Farmers Market on Broadway

Location: Broadway Street, downtown between West Walnut and Dousman streets

Final market date: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Market hours: 3-7 p.m.

What you can expect: The market, which is one of the largest in Wisconsin, according to downtowngreenbay.com, features more than 110 local vendors.Visitors to the market, held each Wednesday from May 24 to Sept. 27, can find fresh produce, baked goods, meats, cheeses, flowers & plants, handcrafted goods and more.

Downtown De Pere Farmers Market

Location: George Street Plaza in De Pere

Final market date: Thursday, Sept. 28

Market hours: 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays

What you can expect: Visitors to the market will find river views and local growers and makers, according to definitelydepere.org. Dogs are welcome and must be leashed, but visitors with dogs are asked to please be mindful of their dogs' behavior and interactions with other people at the farmers market. The market also features weekly music performances, with Nick Gonnering set for Sept. 14 and 7000apart on the schedule for Sept. 21.

Shoppers look at Lindsay Roake's booth on June 22 at the farmers market in downtown De Pere.

Festival Foods Suamico Farmers Market

Location: 2348 Lineville Road, Suamico, in the Festival Foods parking lot

Final market date: Oct. 15

Market hours: 7 a.m.-noon

What you can expect: This farmers market is hosted in the Festival Foods parking lot in Suamico. Festival Foods has a full list of its locations across Wisconsin that host farmers markets.

Market on Military

Location: In the Green Bay Plaza at the corner of West Mason Street and South Military Avenue

Final market date: Thursday, Oct. 26

Market hours: 2-7 p.m., or dusk in the fall

What you can expect: Visitors to the market can find a variety of season produce, preserved foods, bakery items, plants and more, according to the market's page on Facebook.

Saturday Farmers Market - Downtown Green Bay

Location: South Washington and Doty streets in downtown Green Bay

Final market date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Market hours: 7 a.m. to noon

What you can expect: Beyond the usual farmers market fare, the Saturday Farmers Market also offers special Family Days events. The next two Family Days will be: Sept. 23, which will feature recipes for Hispanic National Heritage Month and kids activities in partnership with UW-Madison Division of Extension Brown County; and Oct. 28, with Davister's horse-drawn carriage rides and trick-or-treating with costumes. Visit the market's website for more information.

Is your farmers market still running, but don't see it listed here? You can send details about your market's location, hours and final date for the season to Tim Langton at tlangton@gannett.com, and we will update this story with your information.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Which Green Bay farmers markets are still running for the 2023 season?