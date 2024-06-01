Here's how you can look up at the stars under the dark Grand Canyon skies

The Grand Canyon's annual Star Party provides an opportunity for stargazers to observe the night sky and learn from professional astronomers, all while being immersed in the stunning beauty of the park.

Starting on Saturday, the Grand Canyon's south and north rims will host a free nightly Star Party until June 8. Each evening, speakers will explore different ways to enjoy and understand the canyon's wonders under the dim light of the stars.

Each night, speakers and National Park Service staff will lead astronomy-focused tours at the visitor centers on both rims, offering glimpses of planets, star clusters and galaxies that are invisible in city lights.

Telescopes would be out for use by the public with the guidance of park rangers, including at least one that was wheelchair accessible, the NPS said.

The event at each rim offers travelers the opportunity to camp and explore the area, with a single national park entrance fee granting access to both parks for the entire week.

Here's everything you need to know if you're traveling to see the stars.

Grand Canyon South Rim

From June 1 until June 8, the National Park Service will host presentations at the Grand Canyon's South Rim Visitor Center, with doors opening at 7:40 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. Seating is limited, according to the NPS.

After the presentation, a tour of the night sky will be presented by a park ranger and detail the constellations every night at 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., and 10 p.m.

These are the presenters for each night at the South Rim.

June 1 : Autumn Gillard, an astronomer from the Southern Paiute Tribe, will present a connection of her culture to the stars.

June 2: Jennifer Wiseman and James Jeletic, NASA astronomers who are experts on the Hubble telescope will discuss the spacecraft and its discoveries.

June 3: Dean Regas, an astronomer who is also a podcaster and media figure will try to put the great scale of the universe into perspective.

June 4: Vannessa Gressiuex, program coordinator at the University of Arizona's Mt. Lemmon Sky Center, will present an understanding of the astrological studies happening in southern Arizona.

June 5: Gerald Dawavendewa, an artist from the Hopi Tribe will connect the stars and skies to the creative works of his culture.

June 6: Taylor Kutra, an astronomer from the Lowell Observatory will explain the process of planet formation and how it connects to physics.

June 7: Lauren Camp, New Mexico's official Poet Laureate will explain how natural darkness and the stars inspired her writing.

June 8: Michael Rymer, program associate of DarkSky International, will emphasize the importance of places like the Grand Canyon's south rim, which offer true darkness for stargazing. Additionally, a two-hour night sky photography workshop will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon North Rim

Each night at 7:30 p.m., the Grand Canyon Lodge on the north rim will host an astronomy-related presentation in its auditorium. The NPS advises visitors to check the lodge's bulletin board for updated event listings throughout the week.

The NPS said the telescopes will also be set up on the porch of the lodge for public viewings, including during the day.

Here's a look at who will be speaking each night.

June 1: Kevin Schindler, of Lowell Observatory in nearby Flagstaff will speak on astronaut training at the Grand Canyon.

June 2: Tim Curry, of the Saguaro Astronomy Club in Phoenix, will present a presentation entitled "The Universe, What Our Telescopes See."

June 3: Mike Poppre, the president of the Saguaro Astronomy Club in Phoenix, will give a presentation about a historic telescope in Ireland, the Leviathan of Parsontown.

June 4 and June 5: Dean Regas, an astronomer who is also a podcaster and media figure will try to put the great scale of the universe into perspective, a presentation also shown at the north rim. Regas will give a "100 Things to See in the Night Sky" presentation on June 5.

June 6: Micki Killoran, will give a presentation entitled "Amateur Astronomy on a Shoestring Budget."

June 7: Tim Straub, will give a presentation about eclipses.

June 8: Jason Hoover, will give a presentation about Milky Way photography.

Why should you bring a red flashlight to the Star Party?

The NPS said the best way to enjoy the darkness once you have traveled to the truly blacked-out Arizona skies, is not to use artificial lights such as your phone or regular LED flashlights because it will make it difficult for your eyes to readjust to darkness.

Instead, the NPS recommends travelers cover a flashlight with red cellophane using a rubber band, and that a limited number of the supplies will be available at the visitor centers.

Red light does not affect night vision the same way as other lights, allowing your eyes to remain adjusted to the darkness. To assist attendees at the Star Parties, the NPS will use red string lights to guide them to the designated viewing areas.

The NPS added you could sacrifice a flashlight and use red nail polish or red marker to cover the clear lens.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Grand Canyon National Park to have stargazing events