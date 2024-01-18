Here's a look at snow depth and trail conditions for skiing and snowmobiling in Wisconsin

A skier makes his way to a quad lift at Granite Peak Ski Area in Wausau on Dec. 21, 2022.

Recent snowstorms have lifted the spirits of Wisconsin skiers, snowmobilers and winter sports enthusiasts.

Based on the Wisconsin Snow Report, compiled by Travel Wisconsin from observer reports, here is a look at snow depth for winter recreational activities around the state as of Jan. 17, emphasizing spots with the best current conditions.

Snow conditions for downhill skiing and snowboarding in Wisconsin

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Excellent condition: Keyes Peak Ski Hill in Florence County, base of 12-24 inches, all runs open.

Good condition: Camp 10 Ski Area in Rhinelander, 6-24 inches; Christie Mountain in Bruce, 6-12 inches; Mont du Lac Resort in Superior, 12-24 inches; Paul Bunyan Ski Hill in Lakewood, 4-7 inches, all runs open; Trollhaugen in Dresser, 6-24 inches.

CENTRAL WISCONSIN

Excellent condition: Granite Peak Ski Area in Wausau, 24-36 plus inches; Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose, 24-36 plus inches, all runs open.

SOUTHERN WISCONSIN

Excellent condition: Cascade Mountain in Portage, 30-36 plus inches.

Good condition: Tyrol Basin in Mount Horeb, 25-30 inches; Wilmot Mountain in Wilmot, 16-24 inches; Little Switzerland in Slinger, 15 inches, all runs open; The Rock Snowpark in Franklin, 14-18 inches; Alpine Valley in Elkhorn, 10-16 inches, all runs open; Devil's Head Resort in Merrimac, 6-12 inches.

Snowmobile trail conditions in Wisconsin

NORTHERN

Fair condition: Brown County, base of 4-8 inches, groomed; Kewaunee County, 4-8 inches, not groomed.

CENTRAL

Good condition: Sheboygan County, 10-18 inches, groomed; Outagamie County, 6-10 inches, groomed.

Fair condition: Fond du Lac, 11-12 inches, groomed; Marquette County, 10-15 inches, not groomed; Manitowoc County, 8-10 inches, groomed; Adams County, 6 to 10 inches, groomed; Calumet County, 6 to 8 inches, groomed; Green Lake County, 4-8 inches, groomed; Winnebago County, 3-6 inches, not groomed; Juneau County, 2-6 inches, groomed.

SOUTHERN

Excellent condition: Sundowners-Edgerton Area, 8-10 inches, groomed; Lafayette County, 7-10 inches, groomed.

Good condition: Grant County, 16-21 inches, groomed; Racine County, 8-14 inches, groomed; Vernon County, 8-14 inches, groomed; Iowa County, 7-11 inches, groomed; Dodge County, 6-14 inches, groomed; Jefferson County, 6-12 inches, groomed; Richland County, 6-8 inches, groomed; Rock County, 6-8 inches, groomed; Crawford County, 4-10 inches, not groomed; Columbia County, 4-7 inches, groomed.

Cross-country ski and snowshoe trail conditions in Wisconsin

NORTHERN

Good condition: Newport State Park, 10-16 inches, groomed; Oconto County, 5-10 inches, groomed; Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail, 4-5 inches, not groomed; Maranatha Cross Country Ski Trail, 4-5 inches, groomed; Moccasin Lake Recreation Area, 4-5 inches, groomed.

CENTRAL

Good condition: Calumet County, 8-12 inches, not groomed; Mecan River Outfitters & Lodge, 8-10 inches, groomed; Outagamie County, 6-10 inches, groomed; Standing Rocks, 5-10 inches, not groomed; Wood County, 5-8 inches, groomed; Waushara County, 4-6 inches, groomed; Iola Winter Sports Club, 2-5 inches, groomed.

SOUTHERN

Good condition: Mirror Lake State Park, 3-6 inches, groomed; Dane County Parks, 2-4 inches, not groomed.

Because conditions are always changing, Travel Wisconsin recommends people "verify locally before traveling."

For more on cross-country ski trail conditions in Wisconsin, see skinnyski.com/trails/reports.asp.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Snow depth, conditions for Wisconsin ski hills and snowmobile trails