Here's what to know about miller moths in Pueblo, including how to get rid of them

The end of springtime and the start of summer coincides with rising temperatures, students going on summer vacation and outdoor pools re-opening.

Miller moths are also expected along Colorado’s Front Range in late May, as they start their migration westward to the mountains.

As they make their presence more known — often ending up inside people's homes — these moths aren’t beloved by many.

But they are important to multiple ecosystems in Colorado, said Moussa Diawara, a professor of entomology (that’s the study of bugs) at Colorado State University Pueblo.

Here’s what to know about the miller moths migrating through Colorado.

A miller moth clings to a window at the Pueblo Chieftain office on May 17, 2023

Why are moths more active at night?

Moths embark on their annual migration from Colorado’s Eastern Plains westward to seek cooler temperatures at higher elevations in the mountains, Diawara said.

The insect’s preference for cooler temperatures is also partially why the moths mostly travel at night.

“Most insects like it when it's very warm, but the miller moths don't like too much heat,” Diawara said.

Where do the moths go?

Miller moths start their lives in the Eastern Plains of Colorado and fly up into the mountains.

Most of the moths perish along the way or in the mountains, but some come back to the Eastern Plains when fall begins. That’s when female moths lay eggs and their life cycles begin again, Diawara said.

The moths navigate by light at night — that’s why many are attracted to lights in and around homes — but can also sense the earth’s magnetic field, so they can know which general direction they are traveling in.

The eggs then hatch into worms, which eat winter crops such as alfalfa and winter wheat. Diawara said that the moths in their adult form are what migrate each year into the mountains.

A miller moth rests on a flower in this Chieftain file photo from 2020.

How to keep moths out

According to the Colorado State University Extension, one of the best ways to prevent moths from entering your home is to seal any obvious openings, particularly around windows and doors. You can also reduce lighting at night in and around your home, including turning off all unnecessary lights or substituting not-attractive yellow lights.

Your landscaping may also play a role in the number of miller moths you’ll see, as it may provide nectar for moths to feed on, as well as shelter.

How to get rid of moths in your home

When a moth makes it inside your home, the best way to remove them is to swat or vacuum them, or attract them to traps.

One easy trap consists of a suspended light bulb placed over a bucket partially filled with soapy water, according to the CSU Extension. Moths attracted to the light will often fall into the water and be killed. But if you try out this trap, be extremely careful: there are obvious dangers when bringing water and electrical equipment in close proximity.

But just because moths can be a nuisance, doesn't mean you should resort to killing them, as they play an important role in Colorado's ecosystem.

How miller moths are beneficial to the environment

Honeybees are some of the most widely known pollinators, but there are thousands of other species in Colorado — including miller moths — who help plants reproduce.

Miller moths are also food for mountain bears feasting before their winter hibernation.

“(Moths) are just performing their natural biological function and we should not see them as pests,” Diawara said. “We should just respect them, help them reproduce and be successful in nature. It’s to our own benefit.”

Anna Lynn Winfrey is a reporter at the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: What to know about miller moths as they move through Pueblo, Colorado