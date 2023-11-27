Here's What You Need to Know Before You Donate Your Hair

[table-of-contents] stripped



You may have a go-to hairstylist or barbershop that you see every time you need a haircut. But if you're thinking about chopping off a significant amount during your next visit, you might want to consider if you're able to donate your hair — instead of letting it go to waste in your stylist’s trash can.

Many charities around the world are dedicated to making wigs for those experiencing hair loss, whether it’s due to cancer, alopecia, or another health condition. However, before you have your heart set on donating your hair, you'll want to research first. Many organizations have rules about what they can and cannot accept in terms of the hair's length and color processing.

To get all the facts on how to donate hair, we spoke to Suzanne Chimera of Hair We Share — this U.S. organization collects hair donations and turns them into wigs for both kids and adults who are experiencing hair loss due to a medical condition. Here's what you need to know if you plan on committing to the big chop and donating your hair.

All hair textures are welcome

People of all hair types need wigs, whether they have Black hair, curly, straight, or wavy hair. So, no matter what your hair texture is, if you have the urge to donate your hair to an organization, you can rest assured that it will be put to good use. There is just one important consideration to note on the day of your cut.

“Hair should be clean and dried in its natural texture,” Chimera says. “It’s best if the hair is cut in multiple ponytails, so we get the maximum length.”

After your chop, your hairstylist or barber can style your shorter 'do however you'd like.

Check the length requirements

Because the hair you are donating is going to be woven into a wig, most organizations have strict length requirements. Though the exact specifications may vary, you'll need to commit to chopping off a large amount of hair, regardless of where you send it.

“When the hair is sewn, it is folded by 4 inches. Because of the loss of length, 8 inches is the absolute minimum that we can work with,” Chimera explains on behalf of Hair We Share. “Eight inches of hair will make a 4-inch wig. Because most of our wig recipients ask for long hair wigs, we are most in need of hair that is 18 or more inches.”

There's good news for people who wear their long hair in layers: “Hair can be layered, but the shortest layer should not be less than 8 inches,” Chimera says.



Be careful about color-treated tresses

Even if you've grown out your hair to the specified length for donating, you might run into an issue if your hair happens to be color-treated or bleached. Some organizations vary slightly in their rules, but bleached hair tends to be a no-go.

“Hair can be color-treated, but not bleached,” says Chimera of Hair We Share's policy. “Even if the hair is healthy, bleach will compromise its integrity, and it will not withstand the sewing process.”

Unless you have virgin, undyed hair, you may want to call ahead of time to ensure that your organization of choice can accept color-treated hair.

Which organizations accept hair donations?

Hair We Share is far from the only organization that accepts hair donations to make wigs for those affected by a health condition. However, it is unique from others in that it accepts gray hair.

To donate to Hair We Share, make sure to bundle your hair in several small ponytails that are secured with a single rubber band at the top. Then, package them in a Ziploc bag and padded envelope, and send to the mailing address on their website .

Other organizations that accept hair donations include the following:

