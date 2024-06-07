Here's when S.J. schools cut loose your kids for the summer

The last day of class is approaching rapidly for students across South Jersey, starting largely with the first week of June and accelerating over the next few weeks.

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Bass River Twp.: Non-operating, sending district to Little Egg Harbor Twp S.D.

Contact: Bd. of Education, board@brsdnj.org.

Beverly:

Last day/students: June 18

Contact: 609-387-2200.

Bordentown Regional (Bordentown City & Twp., Fieldsboro):

Last day/students: June 19 (half day).

Contact: 609-298-0025

Burlington County Institute of Technology (Westampton):

Last day/students: June 17 (early dismissal, also graduation)

Contact: 609-267-4226.

Chesterfield:

Last day/students: June 19.

Contact: 609-298-6900.

Cinnaminson:

Last day/students: June 18 (also graduation).

Contact: 856-829-7600.

Delanco::

Last day/students: June 19.

Contact: 856-461-1905.

Delran:

Last day/students: June 14, also graduation.

Contact: 856-461-6800, -6125.

Doane Academy (Burlington City):

Last day/students: June 6.

Contact: 609-386-3500.

Eastampton Community School:

Last day/students: June 24.

Contact: 609-267-9172

Edgewater Park:

Last day/students: June 18, four-hour day.

Contact: 609-877-2124, extension 3003.

Evesham:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-983-1800.

Florence:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 609-499-4600.

Garfield Park Academy (Willingboro):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 609-877-4111.

Greater Egg Harbor Reg. High:

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 609-625-1456.

Hampton Academy (Lumberton):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 609- 267-2757.

Hainesport:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 609-267-1316.

Holy Cross Preparatory Academy (Delran):

Last day/students: June 7 (half day).

Contact: 856-461-5400.

Islamic Academy of Burlington County:

Last day/students: May 30.

Contact: 609-531-2206.

Kellman Brown Academy (Voorhees):

Last day/students: June 11.

Contact: 609-679-2929.

Life Center Academy (Florence):

Last day/students: June 12.

Contact: 609-499-2100.

Lumberton:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 609-267-1406.

Mansfield:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 609-298-2037.

Maple Shade:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-779-1750.

Marlton Christian Academy:

Last day/students: June 13, half day.

Contact: 856-596-5304.

Meadow View Junior Academy (Chesterfield):

Last day/students: June 5.

Contact: 609-298-1122.

Medford Lakes:

Last day/students: June 13, early dismissal.

Contact: 609-654-5155.

Medford:

Last day/students: June 20, early dismissal.

Contact: 609-654-6416.

Moorestown Friends School:

Last day/students: June 6.

Contact: 856-235-2900.

Moorestown:

Last day/students: June 20, early dismissal.

Contact: 856-778-6600.

Mount Holly:

Last day/students: June 14, early dismissal.

Contact: 609- 267-7108.

Mount Laurel:

Last day/students: June 19, early dismissal.

Contact: 856-235-3387.

New Hanover:

Last day/students: June 17, early dismissal.

Contact: 609-723-2139.

North Hanover (Wrightstown, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst):

Last day/students: June 19.

Contact: 609-738-2600.

Our Lady of Good Counsel School (Moorestown):

Last day/students: June 14 (tentative).

Contact: 856-235-7885.

Palmyra Junior-Senior High School

Palmyra:

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-786-9300.

Pemberton (Pemberton Borough, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst):

Last day/students: June 19 (tentative).

Contact: 609-893-8141.

Rancocas Valley Regional High School (Mt. Holly):

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 609-267-0830.

Riverside:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-461-1255.

Riverton:

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-829-0087.

Shamong:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 609-268-0440.

Southampton:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 609-859-2256, extension 130.

Springfield:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 609-723-2479.

Tabernacle:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 609-268-0153.

Timothy Christian Academy (Eastampton):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 609-261-9578.

Westampton:

Last day/students: June 17 (early dismissal).

Contact: 609-267-2722.

Westfield Friends School (Cinnaminson):

Last day/students: June 6.

Contact: 856-829-0895.

Willingboro:

Last day/students: June 25.

Contact: 609-835-8600.

Woodland:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 609-726-1230.

CAMDEN COUNTY

Audubon: (receiving district for Audubon Park, Mt. Ephraim)

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-547-7695.

Audubon Park: sending district to Audubon schools.

Contact: 856- 547-7695.

Barrington:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-547-8467.

Cherry Hill's Joyce Kilmer School.

Bellmawr:

Last day/students: June 17 (tentative)

Contact: 856-931-3620.

Berlin Twp.:

Last day/students: June 19.

Contact: 856-768-2684

Berlin Borough:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-767-0129.

Bishop Eustace Preparatory School (Pennsauken):

Last day/students: Unavailable.

Contact: 856-662-2160.

Brooklawn:

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 856-456-4039.

Camden Catholic High School (Cherry Hill):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-663-2247.

Camden City:

Last day/students: June 25.

Contact: 856-966-2000.

Camden County Technical Schools:

Last day/students: June 17 (tentative).

Contact: Gloucester Twp. Campus 856-767-7000.

Contact: Pennsauken Campus 856-663-1040

Catholic Partnership Schools (Camden):

(St. Cecilia, Sacred Heart, St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, and Holy Name schools)

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-966-6791.

Cherry Hill:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-429-5600.

Christ the King Regional School (Haddonfield):

Last day/students: June 13 (w/dance party).

Contact: 856-429-2084.

Clementon:

Last day/students: June 16 (tentative).

Contact: 856-783-2300.2300.

Collingswood (w/Oaklyn sending district):

Last day/students: June 18 (tentative).

Contact: 856-962-5700.

Gibbsboro:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-783-1140.

Gloucester Catholic Junior Senior High School (Gloucester City):

Last day/students: Unavailable.

Contact: 856-456-4400.

Gloucester City:

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 856-456-7000.

Gloucester Township:

Last day/students: June 14 (half day).

Contact: 856-227-1400.

Haddon Twp.:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-869-7700.

Haddonfield:

Last day/students: June 19.

Contact: 856-429-7510.

Haddonfield Friends School:

Last day/students: June 6.

Contact: 856-429-6786.

Haddon Heights:

Last day/students: June 20.

Contact: 856-547-1412.

The King's Christian School (Cherry Hill):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-489-6720.

Laurel Springs:

Last day/students: June 19.

Contact: 856-783-1086.

Lawnside:

Last day/students: June 12.

Contact: 856-546-4850.

Lindenwold.:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-783-0276.

Magnolia.:

Last day/students: June 14 (early dismissal).

Contact: 856-783-4763.

Merchantville:

Last day/students: June 18 (early dismissal).

Contact: 856-663-1091.

Mount Ephraim:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-931-1634.

Oaklyn:

Last day/students: June 18 (half day).

Contact: 856-858-0335.

Our Lady of Hope Regional School (Gloucester Twp.):

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 856-227-4442.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Regional School (Berlin):

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-767-1751.

Paul VI High School (Haddonfield):

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-858-4900.

Pennsauken:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-662-8505.

Pine Hill:

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-783-6900.

Politz School of Cherry Hill:

Last day/students: June 11.

Contact: 856-667-1013.

Resurrection Catholic School (Cherry Hill):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-667-3034.

Runnemede:

Last day/students: June 14 (half day).

Contact: 856-931-5353.

Somerdale:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-783-6261.

South Jersey Christian Academy (Winslow):

Last day/students: June 13 (noon dismissal).

Contact: 856-728-2001.

Stratford:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-783-2555.

St. Cecilia School (Pennsauken):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-662-0149.

St. Mary of the Lakes School (Medford Lakes):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-654-2546.

St. Joan of Arc School (Marlton):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-983-0774.

St. Peter School (Merchantville):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-665-5879.

St. Rose of Lima (Haddon Heights):

Last day/students: June 18 (tentative).

Contact: 856-546-6166.

St. Teresa Regional School (Runnemede):

Last day/students: June 14. (10:30 a.m. dismissal)

Contact: 856-939-0333.

Voorhees:

Last day/students: June 21.

Contact: 856-751-8446.

Waterford:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-767-8293.

Winslow:

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 856-767-4782.

Woodlynne:

Last day/students: June 14 (noon dismissal).

Contact: 856-962-8822.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Clayton:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-881-8700.

Delsea Regional High:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-694-0100.

Deptford:

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-232-2700.

East Greenwich:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-423-0412.

Elk:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-881-4551.

Franklin:

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-629-1486.

Gateway Regional High School:

Last day/students: June 20.

Contact: 856-848-8200.

Glassboro:

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 856-652-2700, extension 6102.

Glassboro High School, 550 Joseph Bowe Boulevard. PHOTO: April 16, 2024.

Gloucester County Christian School (Mantua):

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 856-589-1665.

Gloucester County Institute of Technology:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-468-1445.

Greenwich:

Last day/students: June 12.

Contact: 856-224-4900.

Guardian Angels Regional School (Paulsboro):

Last day/students: June 17

Contact: 856-423-9401.

Harrison:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-478-2016.

Holy Angels Catholic School (Woodbury):

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-848-6826.

Kingsway Regional:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-467-5382.

Logan:

Last day/students: June 14 (early dismissal)

Contact: 856-467-5133.

Mantua:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-468-2225.

Monroe:

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-629-6400.

National Park :

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-845-6876.

Newfield: (non-operating district, sending district to Franklin and Delsea Regional High.)

Contact: 856-694-0100.

Paulsboro:

Last day/students: June 7.

Contact: 856-423-5515.

Pitman:

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 856-589-2145.

South Harrison:

Last day/students: June 12 (early dismissal).

Contact: 856-769-0855.

St. John Paul II Regional School (Stratford):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-783-3088.

St. Margaret Regional School (Woodbury Heights):

Last day/students: June 19.

Contact: 856-845-5200.

St. Mary School (Williamstown):

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 856-629-6190.

St. Michael the Archangel Regional School (Clayton):

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-881-0067.

Swedesboro-Woolwich:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-241-1552.

Washington Township:

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-589-6644.

Wenonah:

Last day/students: June 12.

Contact: 856-468-6000.

West Deptford:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-848-4300.

Westville:

Last day/students: June 19.

Contact: 856-456-0235.

Woodbury:

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-853-0123.

Woodbury Heights Elementary School:

Last day/students: June 14 (early dismissal).

Contact: 856-848-2610.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Bishop Shad Regional Catholic School (Vineland):

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-691-4490.

Bishop Shad Regional School at 922 East Landis Avenue in Vineland. PHOTO: August 15, 2023.

Bridgeton:

Last day/students: June 21.

Contact: 856-455-8030.

Bridgeton Public Charter:

Last day/students: June 24.

Contact: 856-497-8202.

Commercial Township:

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-785-2333.

Compass Academy Charter School (Vineland):

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-899-5570.

Cumberland Christian School (Vineland):

Last day/students: June 7.

Contact: 856-696-1600.

Cumberland County Technical Education Center (Vineland): ,

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-451-9000.

Cumberland Regional High (Upper Deerfield Twp.):

Last day/students: June 19 (half day).

Contact: 856- 451-9400.

Deerfield:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-451-6610.

Downe:

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 856-447-4673.

Fairfield:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-453-1882.

Greenwich-Stow Creek Partnership Schools:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: Stow Creek School 856- 455-1717.

Contact: Morris Goodwin School 856-451-4476.

Hopewell (Twp) Crest:

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-451-9203.

Lawrence Twp. (Myron L. Powell School):

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 856- 447-4237.

Maurice River Township:

Last day/students: June 19.

Contact: 856-825-7411. Website: www.mrtes.com.

Millville:

Last day/students: June 14.

Contact: 856-293-2000.

Millville Public Charter School:

Last day/students: June 20.

Contact: 856-506-8143.

New Life Academy (Vineland):

Last day/students: June 5. Contact: 856-691-3015.

St. Mary School (Vineland):

Last day/students: June 17.

Contact: 856-692-8537.

Vineland:

Last day/students: June 18.

Contact: 856-794-6700.

Vineland Public Charter School:

Last day/students: June 24.

Contact: 856-691-1004.

Upper Deerfield:

Last day/students: June 13.

Contact: 856-455-2267.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Students day(s) to weeks from starting 2024 vacations