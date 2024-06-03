Here's What Happens to Your Body If You Eat Bananas Every Day

According to the International Fresh Produce Association, bananas are the number one consumed fruit in the U.S. We buy bananas more than apples, oranges, strawberries and every single other fruit you’ll find in the produce section. It’s easy to see why—bananas are widely available in most grocery stores year-round. They’re inexpensive and very versatile. They’re easy to grab and eat if you’re in a rush. You can add them to oatmeal and smoothies, pair them with nut butter for a yummy sandwich and even use them to make banana nut muffins or bread.

If you eat a banana every day already, you might not be aware of the different ways this daily dietary habit is impacting your body. And if bananas aren’t currently part of your diet, knowing what happens to your body if you eat bananas every day just might inspire you to start.

5 Things That Happen to Your Body If You Eat Bananas Every Day

1. You may have more energy

Registered dietitian Supriya Lal, RD, MPH, says that bananas are a great source of a variety of minerals, fiber and vitamins, but they are particularly known for their potassium content. “Having enough potassium in your diet is crucial for muscle function and overall bodily functions. Particularly if someone is very active, having enough potassium is imperative for muscle recovery and cramp prevention,” she says.

Lal explains that if someone doesn’t get enough potassium (which, for the record, is 2,600 milligrams for females and 3,400 milligrams for males), they’ll likely experience fatigue and muscle cramping. One banana has 451 milligrams of potassium, so it doesn’t cover your potassium base completely, but it’s certainly a significant drop in the bucket. Registered dietitian and VivaTotalHealth founder Allison Thibault, MS, RDN, LND, CND, says that if someone isn’t used to consuming many foods with potassium and they start eating a banana every day, they’ll likely experience less fatigue because they’ll be getting more of this important nutrient.

If you are adding a banana to your diet with the intention of feeling more energized, Thibault says that it’s important to pair it with protein such as nut butter, Greek yogurt or eggs.

2. You may experience better digestion

Potassium isn’t the only beneficial nutrient bananas are known for. Both dietitians say that the fruit is also a good source of fiber, with three grams each. “Bananas are a strong source of fiber, which can absolutely aid in the digestive process. Fiber helps with [stool] motility and bulk, which means that it can help support a healthy digestive system,” Lal says.

Thibault says that not only do bananas have fiber, but they also have prebiotics, which also benefit the gut. “Prebiotics support the gut microbiome in regards to its integrity, regularity and quality,” she says, adding that prebiotics feed the probiotics in the gut so they can live and thrive.

If you aren’t used to eating fiber-rich foods, adding a banana to your diet can help support your gut in these ways, and you’ll likely notice that your digestive system runs more efficiently.

3. If you’re trying to lose weight, eating a banana every day can help

If you’re trying to lose weight in a healthy way, incorporating bananas into your diet can help. “Bananas can support healthy weight loss when appropriately combined with protein, fiber and healthy fats,” Thibault says. She explains that bananas are high in resistant starch, which supports healthy blood sugar and prevents spikes and drops in energy that can lead to fat storage, cravings, overeating and sugar and carb cravings.

4. You might get sick less often

Eating a banana every day is also a good way to support your immune system. Part of this is because it supports the gut; there’s a direct link between gut health and immunity. But it’s also because of the other nutrients bananas contain. “Bananas are a great source of nutrients, including potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, copper, B vitamins and antioxidants,” Thibault says. All of these nutrients support the immune system, so incorporating bananas into your diet is a small way to help the body protect itself from harmful viruses and infections.

5. You may feel more balanced and sleep better

Both dietitians say that since bananas help support blood sugar, preventing spikes and drops, incorporating them into your diet regularly can lead to feeling more balanced. There is also some scientific evidence showing that eating a banana in the evening can help promote better sleep. This is because of the magnesium and tryptophan they contain. “Magnesium helps to relax muscles, which translates into better sleep,” Dr. Christine Bishara, MD, previously told Parade. “Many people, especially women, suffer from muscle cramps or restless legs during the night, which can interfere with sleep. A magnesium deficiency could be the cause of this. A banana a few hours before bedtime can help.”

With all these benefits, you may be ready to start eating more bananas. But both dietitians say that it’s important not to overdo it and only recommend eating one to two bananas a day. “This will allow you to incorporate other foods into your diet as variety is key to get all of the macronutrients and micronutrients your body needs in order to survive,” Thibault says.

There are certainly many nutrient-rich foods and both dietitians emphasize that eating a wide range of them is important. But if you struggle with eating healthy, adding a banana into your daily routine is one small, yet mighty way to support the body. You could say that it's an appealing way to help meet your health goals!

