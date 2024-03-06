Here's What Happens to Your Body if You Accidentally Eat Moldy Bread

Moldy bread

When you notice green fuzzy stuff growing on a few slices of bread, you know that you definitely shouldn’t eat it and that it should go straight into the trash. But what if you’re in a rush to make a quick sandwich, forget to inspect your loaf, and inadvertently eat a bite of moldy bread?



While it will probably taste pretty icky, doctors say it most likely won’t make you sick. Still, mold is “something you want to avoid,” says Dr. Christopher Scuderi, DO, FAAFP, a family physician in Jacksonville, Florida.



Molds are a group of microscopic fungi, and there may be hundreds of thousands of different types, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They typically grow on plant or animal matter and can be transmitted by air, water or insects.



Sometimes, you can see mold growing on your food—for instance, the green fuzz on bread or other discoloration or growths on other types of foods. Some molds are safe to eat, like the mold used to make blue cheese. But molds can also grow beneath the surface, and Dr. Scuderi says, “You may not even notice it.”



Most of the time, ingesting mold isn’t anything to worry about. However, some molds can cause an allergic reaction or make you sick. You’re likely not going to eat moldy bread intentionally, but accidents do happen. Here’s what doctors say you should know about eating a little bit of moldy bread.

What Should You Do if You Accidentally Eat Moldy Bread?

First, don’t panic. Then, spit it out, says Dr. Christine Lee, MD, a gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic.



If you do accidentally swallow it, it’s not a huge deal, though, Dr. Lee explains: “If it’s just a bite, aside from the ick factor, it shouldn’t be harmful, as long as you have an intact immune system.”



It’s also helpful to drink lots of water to help flush out any potential toxins or allergens from the mold, Dr. Scuderi says. “Hydrate well and dilute it down, and you’ll probably be OK.”



Related: Can't Stop Sneezing? Allergists Share Their Top Tips for Getting Rid of Allergies Fast

Will Eating Moldy Bread Make You Sick?

The risk of getting sick from eating moldy bread is low, Dr. Lee says. But there are some variables to know about that could increase your risk.

If you have a medical condition that makes you immunocompromised or you take immune-suppressing medications, you might be more likely to get sick from moldy bread, she explains. Your risk also goes up if your intestinal mucosal barrier is broken—for instance, an ulcer, colitis, or another break in the skin that would allow mold or fungus to enter your bloodstream.

Related: Yep, Your Stanley Tumbler Is Probably Filled With Bacteria and Mold—Here's How To Clean It Quickly and Effectively

People with mold allergies might also be at risk for getting sick, Dr. Scuderi warns.

Some molds can cause allergic reactions and respiratory problems, according to the USDA. And, some molds produce mycotoxins, which are poisonous substances that can make people sick.

“It just depends on what type of mycotoxin that the mold would produce,” Dr. Scuderi explains. “Some are very benign. Some can be quite harmful. The problem is there's no way really to tell without a lab.”

Consuming excess amounts of mold or having repeated exposure could also increase the likelihood of getting sick, he explains. However, a single small bite probably won’t be harmful.

Related: This Super-Contagious Stomach Bug Is Surging Through the U.S. Right Now—Here's Who's Most At Risk

If you do get sick, you might experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain, Dr. Lee says, as well as a “vague not-feeling-well sensation.”



An allergic reaction could trigger respiratory symptoms, Dr. Scuderi adds.



Call your doctor if your symptoms are severe or persist after a day or two.

How to Store Bread Properly

The best way to avoid eating moldy bread is to make sure you’re storing your food safely and to throw it away at the first signs that something looks off, Dr. Scuderi explains.

According to the USDA, porous foods, like bread, can be contaminated with mold beneath the surface, so it’s not safe to just tear off the moldy bits. Plus, single slices with moldy spots might contaminate the whole loaf.

“Go buy another loaf,” Dr. Scuderi suggests. “It’s difficult to quantify the individual risk because of the variables of someone’s immune system and the type of mycotoxin produced by the mold.”

Bread should be stored in a dry place, as mold thrives in moisture. You can store commercially baked bread at room temperature for two to four days or seven to 14 days in the refrigerator, according to the USDA. You can freeze bread for up to three months.

Next, read about when allergies can cause an upset stomach.

Expert Sources: