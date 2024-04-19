Here's your guide to Texas' top 10 ranked state parks to visit this Earth Day weekend

Texas boasts one of the most extensive portfolios of ecosystems of any state in the country. With that, it also brings an impressive state park system of 89 locations covering more than 171 million acres.

In celebration of Earth Day on Monday, here are the top 10 state parks to visit in Texas this weekend, according to Yelp.

10. Old Tunnel State Park, Fredericksburg

Although it's the smallest state park in Texas, Old Tunnel State Park in Fredericksburg features a historical railroad tunnel that is home to 2 to 3 million bats.

Pets allowed: No.

Camping allowed: No.

RV allowed: No.

9. Inks Lake State Park, Burnet

Inks Lake State Park is a 1,200-acre state park known for its 803-acre Inks Lake used for fishing, scuba diving and other water recreation.

Pets allowed: Outdoors only, leashed.

Camping allowed: Yes.

RV allowed: No.

8. Brazos Bend State Park, Needville

In Needville, Brazos Bend State Park is a 4,897-acre park reserve with a wide range of wildlife, including birds, alligators, deer, bobcats and raccoons.

Pets allowed: Outdoors only, leashed.

Camping allowed: Yes.

RV allowed: Yes.

7. McKinney Falls State Park, Austin

McKinney Falls State Park is located in Austin.

On the outskirts of Austin, the 641-acre McKinney Falls State Park offers fishing, mountain biking and hiking.

Pets allowed: Outdoors only, leashed; dogs cannot enter water.

Camping allowed: Yes.

RV allowed: Yes, less than 30 feet long.

6. Pedernales Falls State Park, Johnson City

Pedernales State Park is located in Johnson City.

A 5,212-acre park in Johnson City, Pedernales Falls State Parks offers six miles of river frontage for camping, horseback riding, hiking and off-road bicycling.

Pets allowed: Outdoors only, leashed.

Camping allowed: Yes.

RV allowed: No. Car camping is also not allowed.

5. Davis Mountains State Park, Fort Davis

With more than 2,700 acres, Davis Mountains State Park has one of the highest peaks in the state. Visitors can hike, bike or take scenic drives throughout the park.

Pets allowed: Outdoors only, leashed.

Camping allowed: Yes.

RV allowed: Yes.

4. Caprock Canyons State Park, Quitaque

The Official Texas State Bison Herd roams the acres of Caprock Canyon State Park.

The third-largest state park in Texas, Caprock Canyon has nearly 14,000 acres and is home to the official Texas State Bison Herd. Also on the state park is the historic Clarity Tunnel, a former railroad tunnel, that houses hundreds of thousands of bats.

Pets allowed: Outdoors only, leashed.

Camping allowed: Yes.

RV allowed: Yes.

3. Dinosaur Valley State Park, Glen Rose

Dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years ago have been uncovered at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas from a severe drought drying up a river.

The Dinosaur Valley State Park, nestled alongside the picturesque Paluxy River in Glen Rose, offers visitors a chance to witness ancient history firsthand. Here, dinosaur footprints are preserved in certain areas, providing a glimpse into the distant past.

Pets allowed: Outdoors only, leashed.

Camping allowed: Yes.

RV allowed: Yes.

2. Longhorn Cavern State Park, Burnet

Longhorn Cavern State Park is located in Burnet.

Located in Burnet, the Longhorn Cavern is an ancient underground riverbed, covered in calcite crystals and home to millions of bats. The state park also has an extensive hiking trail system.

Pets allowed: Outdoors only, leashed.

Camping allowed: No.

RV allowed: No.

1. Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Canyon

Palo Duro Canyon is located in Canyon, Texas.

The second-largest canyon in the United States, the 60-mile-long and 800-foot-deep Palo Duro Canyon State Park offers hiking, fishing, equestrian rides, bikes and camping. There are also nearby businesses that offer additional recreational activities, such as ziplining and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical at the park's amphitheater. Cabins are also available for stay.

Pets allowed: Outdoors only, leashed.

Camping allowed: Yes.

RV allowed: Yes.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 10 Texas State Parks to visit on Earth Day weekend