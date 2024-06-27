Here's the Granville 2024 Fourth of July Celebration event schedule

It's almost time for the annual Fourth of July celebration to take over downtown Granville.

The four-day festival, which has been hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Granville since 1964, runs from July 3-6.

Here are the list of activities for 2024:

Fourth of July T-Shirt: Sales have begun, and you can purchase yours at the Granville Farmers Market on Saturday mornings in June at Raccoon Valley Park.

Decorated Home Contest: Decorate your home in the spirit of Independence Day and show your patriotic pride. To enter, email granville4thhomes@gmail.com with your name, address and cellphone number by July 3 at 1 p.m. Judging will take place July 3 at 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place and will be presented on July 4 at 7:30 p.m. from the main stage in downtown Granville.

Granville’s Got Talent: Show off your special talent for all of Granville. Register for the show at https://granville4th.com. Walk-ons will be welcomed if time permits. The show will be held from 5-7 p.m. on July 3 on the main stage. This is a non-judged contest with prizes for participants and the audience.

Decorated Bike Contest: Decorate your bike to show off your patriotic spirit. Judging will occur at 10:30 a.m. on July 4 at Thresher Street and West Broadway. Prizes will be awarded for the top three bikes and then participants will ride in the parade.

Fourth of July Parade: Parade starts on West Broadway near Wildwood Park at 10:45 a.m. on July 4. The parade happens rain or shine. This year's grand marshal is Bruce Cramer, who retired last year after 18 years as the first executive director of the Bryn Du Mansion.

Decorated Float Contest: This year’s parade theme is Stars, Stripes & SPIRIT. Businesses and neighborhoods are encouraged to enter the Annual Mile Long Parade. Prizes are awarded in several categories, including Community Floats, Commercial Floats and Open Float Category. The Grand Prize for the Best Float in the Parade is the Ike Fuller Award.

Patriotic Pet Contest: Your pet can show of their patriotic spirit during this contest on July 4 from 5:30-6 p.m. on the main stage. There will be awards for the top three based on creativity, uniqueness and quality of costume. You can register your pet onsite.

McGuffey Lane performance: The central Ohio band is celebrating 50 years with a free show on the downtown stage at 8 p.m. on July 4, sponsored by Duchess Convenience Stores.

Behind the Velvet Rope Open House at the Bryn Du Mansion: Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore exclusive areas of the mansion typically closed to the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 5.

Fireworks: This year's display will be on July 5, sponsored by the Granville Community Foundation. Pre-show music by the Big Badd, sponsored by Hinderer Motor Company, and refreshments in Wildwood Park starting at 6 p.m.

Annual Photography Contest: Photos must be taken in Granville this year. Awards will be given in eight categories: Fireworks, Games/Rides, Granville Celebration, Macro/Floral, Parade/Independence Day, Scenic Granville, Black and White, Reflections. Awards reception and exhibition will be held Sept. 6-8 at Bryn Du Art Center with support from the Granville Arts Commission. Submission deadline is July 31 and full contest information is available at https://granville4th.com.

Information submitted by the Kiwanis Club of Granville.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Here's the Granville 2024 Fourth of July Celebration event schedule