Here's What George Santos Said After Being Expelled From Congress

After being caught lying a bajillion times, George Santos has been expelled from Congress.

As literally everyone is saying, the diva is officially down.

Congress acted quickly, and his office locks have already been changed.

Changing the locks in George Santos former office ... pic.twitter.com/ZpfcnLLTGp — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 1, 2023

The whole thing is so perfectly dramatic.

Flowers outside Santos office pic.twitter.com/xIoBLEuQ11 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 1, 2023

To add to the dramatics, George had something to say on his way out.

After he was expelled, CNN says a reporter asked him if he would go to the house floor, to which he said, "Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place.”

Then he told the reporter: "You know what? As unofficially no longer a member of Congress, I no longer have to answer your questions."

Honestly, he gagged them a bit.

Now, sashay away...

