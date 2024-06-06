Here's when the Fox Valley's first Smoothie King will open | The Buzz

MENASHA - Local smoothie fans can rejoice as Menasha welcomes the Fox Valley's first ever Smoothie King.

The chain smoothie, coffee and protein drink restaurant at 1680 Appleton Road, Suite B, is set to open on June 13.

The restaurant has a large menu of varying smoothie flavors and smoothie bowls, giving customers the option to add nutritional boosters, like protein powder and energy powder, to any menu item.

There are only three other Smoothie King locations in Wisconsin, in Waukesha, Middleton and Sommers.

Updates on the Menasha Smoothie King can be found on its Facebook page.

