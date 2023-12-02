Here's When the Final Episode of 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Will Air

2023 has been a vintage year for edge-of-your seat reality TV machinations, kicking off with murder mystery gameshow The Traitors and ending with the equally compulsive viewing of Squid Game: The Challenge. Inspired by the phenomenally popular Korean drama series Squid Game, this version of the show follows a similar format to the original plot but with a blithe disregard for the satirical elements.

In Squid Game: The Challenge, 456 players compete to win a series of deceptively simple games, all vying to win a jackpot of $4.56 million—the largest cash prize in reality TV history. If a player loses a game, they are eliminated, just like in the original show (luckily in this version they're just sent home, not brutally murdered (as far as we know)).

Throughout this inaugural season, several big personalities have come to the forefront of the giant cast, including athlete TJ, mother-and-son duo LeAnn and Trey, "villains" Bryton and Ashley, and expert game-player Mai. But who will make it all the way to Episode 10 and walk away with the prize money? With each new episode that drops on Netflix, the number of players gets whittled down and the stakes get higher and higher, making the season finale a can't-miss TV moment.

When will the Squid Game: The Challenge finale air?

Episode 9 of Squid Game: The Challenge will begin streaming on Netflix on December 6. The tenth and final episode of the show, which will reveal the winner of the season, will also be released on December 6.

