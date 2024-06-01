Here's how to entertain your kids this summer for free in ABQ
Jun. 1—The city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County have announced summer lunch programs will kick off Monday June 3 at various parks and community centers across the city. These free lunches will be available for children ages 1 to 18-years-old and will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
If you are looking for other free resources for your children this summer, here are three ideas for how to get your kids out of the house.
1. The public library
The Albuquerque Public library has free weekly events such as story times, movies, board games, crafts and shows at various locations across the city. A full list of library events can be found online.
2. Church events
Across Albuquerque, various churches will be hosting free children's events such as vacation Bible schools and park days.
Sandia Baptist Church Albuquerque Vacation Bible School
The VBS theme is "The Great Jungle Journey." Students from 4-years-old through sixth grade are invited to learn more about the Bible and how it connects to every day life.
LOCATION: Sandia Baptist Church Albuquerque, 9429 Constitution NE
DATES: 9 a.m.-noon June 3-7
REGISTRATION: Register online at sandiabaptist.org/families
Kids Water Play Day at X Factor Church
After church, sprinklers and grills will be turned on. There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks and water toys such as squirt guns, sponge balls, kiddie pools and inflatable water toys. Visitors are welcome to bring their own water toys or use the ones provided.
LOCATION: X Factor Church, 3023 Montclaire NE
DATE: Noon-2 p.m. June 9
Kids week at Grace Church
This VBS is themed "Start the Party," and invites children from birth through fifth grade. The week will end with a party inviting the whole family to join.
LOCATION: Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio NE
DATE: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. June 24-27
REGISTRATION: Register online at gracechurchabq.org/kids-week
3. Get outdoors
The city of Albuquerque Open Space will host a variety of events throughout the summer including hikes, concerts, birdwatching and educational classes about pollinators to name a few. A full list of events can be found online.
Bosque Wild Guided Hike the First Saturday of Every Month
Join guided hikes the first Saturday of every month with a volunteer tour guide. This is a two- or three-hour hike that is moderately strenuous. Bring wate rand wear comfortable close-toed shoes.
LOCATION: Open Space Visitor Center, 6500 Coors NW, 505-768-4950
DATES: 8-11 a.m. June 8, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7
Learn to Birdwatch
Staff and Volunteer experts will share ways to identify common bird species and the best locations to see them. This roughly one-mile guided hike will feature experts from the Bird Alliance of Central New Mexico.
LOCATION: Gabaldon Parking Area, 3482 Gabaldon NW, 505-768-4959
DATE: 8-10 a.m. June 29
REGISTRATION: Register online at cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/open-space/events/learn-to-birdwatch-june
Family Nature Club: Powerful Pollinators
Learn more about local pollinators on this one-mile roundtrip hike in the bosque. This hands-on event will teach children fun facts, stories and about wildlife.
LOCATION: Open Space Visitor Center, 6500 Coors NW, 505-768-4959
DATE: 9-11 a.m. June 22
REGISTRATION: Register online at cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/open-space/events/family-nature-club-powerful-pollinators