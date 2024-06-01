Here's how to entertain your kids this summer for free in ABQ

Jun. 1—The city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County have announced summer lunch programs will kick off Monday June 3 at various parks and community centers across the city. These free lunches will be available for children ages 1 to 18-years-old and will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.

If you are looking for other free resources for your children this summer, here are three ideas for how to get your kids out of the house.

1. The public library

The Albuquerque Public library has free weekly events such as story times, movies, board games, crafts and shows at various locations across the city. A full list of library events can be found online.

2. Church events

Across Albuquerque, various churches will be hosting free children's events such as vacation Bible schools and park days.

Sandia Baptist Church Albuquerque Vacation Bible School

The VBS theme is "The Great Jungle Journey." Students from 4-years-old through sixth grade are invited to learn more about the Bible and how it connects to every day life.

LOCATION: Sandia Baptist Church Albuquerque, 9429 Constitution NE

DATES: 9 a.m.-noon June 3-7

REGISTRATION: Register online at sandiabaptist.org/families

Kids Water Play Day at X Factor Church

After church, sprinklers and grills will be turned on. There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks and water toys such as squirt guns, sponge balls, kiddie pools and inflatable water toys. Visitors are welcome to bring their own water toys or use the ones provided.

LOCATION: X Factor Church, 3023 Montclaire NE

DATE: Noon-2 p.m. June 9

Kids week at Grace Church

This VBS is themed "Start the Party," and invites children from birth through fifth grade. The week will end with a party inviting the whole family to join.

LOCATION: Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio NE

DATE: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. June 24-27

REGISTRATION: Register online at gracechurchabq.org/kids-week

3. Get outdoors

The city of Albuquerque Open Space will host a variety of events throughout the summer including hikes, concerts, birdwatching and educational classes about pollinators to name a few. A full list of events can be found online.

Bosque Wild Guided Hike the First Saturday of Every Month

Join guided hikes the first Saturday of every month with a volunteer tour guide. This is a two- or three-hour hike that is moderately strenuous. Bring wate rand wear comfortable close-toed shoes.

LOCATION: Open Space Visitor Center, 6500 Coors NW, 505-768-4950

DATES: 8-11 a.m. June 8, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7

Learn to Birdwatch

Staff and Volunteer experts will share ways to identify common bird species and the best locations to see them. This roughly one-mile guided hike will feature experts from the Bird Alliance of Central New Mexico.

LOCATION: Gabaldon Parking Area, 3482 Gabaldon NW, 505-768-4959

DATE: 8-10 a.m. June 29

REGISTRATION: Register online at cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/open-space/events/learn-to-birdwatch-june

Family Nature Club: Powerful Pollinators

Learn more about local pollinators on this one-mile roundtrip hike in the bosque. This hands-on event will teach children fun facts, stories and about wildlife.

LOCATION: Open Space Visitor Center, 6500 Coors NW, 505-768-4959

DATE: 9-11 a.m. June 22

REGISTRATION: Register online at cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/open-space/events/family-nature-club-powerful-pollinators