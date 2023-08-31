Here's how drag queen Lexington Banks starts her day

New York City-based drag performer Micah Stanford, whose drag name is Lexington Banks, takes us into his morning routine as he prepares for a drag brunch.

Video Transcript

LEXINGTON BANKS: Good morning, everyone. I am Lexington Banks. Welcome to my first 15.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

How's it going, everyone? I am Lexington Banks, New York's premier dancing drag queen. And we are going to get ready for a drag brunch. Listen, the most important meal of the day is breakfast. Do not skip it. All right. Betty Lola, great.

This is when I look the most clownish. We got half an eyebrow. We got some color corrector on. I'm getting multiple colors. We love it. I got the name because my original drag mother's name was Madison Banks. Living in New York, Madison and Lexington are avenues next to each other. We do all of this work to light up people's day. If we can make someone laugh, if we can make someone cheer, if we make someone feel excited, that's what we're here to do.

We are putting the eyelashes back on. They are drying. And we're dunzo. Welcome to my drag closet. We're going to pick out an outfit for a drag brunch. A wig to a drag queen, it completes the look. It can change an entire outfit, depending on what style you want. Opera length gloves, very large furball of a jacket-- I'm going to put some money in the bank. Bye.