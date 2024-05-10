Here's how we are celebrating Mother's Day. What about you?

They're saints, caretakers, cheerleaders, diaper changers, advice givers, role models and just overall rock stars.

But mostly, we call them "Mom."

This Sunday, we celebrate the very best among us on Mother's Day. And in Northern Colorado there is no shortage of ways to do so — from great food to outdoor activities or even trips to see the Rockies.

If you're in need of some inspiration on how to celebrate Mother's Day this year, some of us at the Coloradoan gathered our own plans for Mother's Day this year, or reflected on how we have celebrated in the past.

We'd also love to hear from you! If you'd like to share a photo of you and your mother, or if you're a mom and you'd like to share pictures of yourself with your family, submit those here and we will share a gallery next week of some of the best.

Celebrating Mother's Day like journalists

This Mother's Day, the word in my household is brunch with family (location is a secret to some members of the party). In the afternoon, some youth baseball! — Holly Engelman, planner

Mother's Day: A day with our niece, nephew, son and us microbrew/garden nursery hopping. Likely some backyard cornhole competition, then niece bringing lasagna and wine for Mother's Day dinner. Sounds like a good way to spend Mother's Day in Colorado. Hope my wife thinks the same. — Miles Blumhardt, senior reporter

My mom's idea of the perfect Mother's Day is family game night and Chinese takeout in our pajamas. — Natasha Lovato, election reporting fellow

I'm hoping to celebrate with my mom by going on a hike in the Poudre Canyon — my favorite is the Hewlett Gulch Trail — and then lunch riverside at the Mishawaka — which has their first concert of their summer concert series this Sunday. — Sady Swanson, public safety reporter

When my mom and I both lived in the same place, we celebrated by going plant shopping, including at the Gardens on Spring Creek’s annual sale (which is May 18-19 this year). This year, I’m hoping for a sunny, quiet afternoon somewhere outside with my favorite people. — Sarah Kyle, associate editor

This year my mom wanted to go watch a baseball game, so I'll be spending time with her cheering on our woebegone Rockies against the defending world champion Texas Rangers. We should be able to enjoy some good ballpark food at least, even if the game goes south quick. — David Dishman, executive editor

This Mother’s Day, I’m committing to share a newly acquired hobby with my mom. She loves to tell stories about her parents and grandparents, and has shared how at least of couple of them were gifted with gardening abilities. They had thriving vegetable gardens and, she said, at least one of them had a green thumb with peonies. So with the threat of frost greatly diminished after Mother’s Day, it seems like a good time to plant something beautiful and nostalgic for her. — Rebecca Powell, government accountability reporter

