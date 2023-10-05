Here's what it's like being a tattoo artist — who owns their own tattoo parlor!

New York City-based tattoo artist Chris Jang walks us through their morning routine of opening up their parlor Black Fish Tattoo for the day following a late night.

Video Transcript

CHRIS JANG: Good morning. This is Chris Jang. I'm a tattoo artist in New York City. I ended up working till 3:00 AM last night, again, and it's just typically what happens when you're a tattoo artist. You just kind of lose track of time. I accidentally ended up sleeping on the couch. And I'm ready to head to my studio again. Let's go.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

[ALERT RINGS]

I just got off working really late again, at 3:00 AM. Just kind of what happens when you're a tattoo artist. You just lose track of time. And ready to kick-start the day again, really, so let's go. All right, I'm like a cartoon character in the way that I only have a set of, like, five shirts that I rotate every week. And I usually opt for, like, the darker scheme of colors because black is my favorite color.

And we're just going to go for a shade of black, as per usual. Welcome to Black Fish Tattoo. Looks like I'm the first one here. And I actually have to get ready in five minutes because my client's going to come in soon, so we better get on with it. What brings me the most joy about giving tattoos to people is the fact that I'm just happy to bring their favorite characters to life.

We have the design ready. It looks like we're ready to go. Thank you so much for joining my first 15. I'll see you around.