Here's how Battle Creek and Albion are celebrating Juneteenth this year

Battle Creek's annual Juneteenth Family Day Celebration returns to the Washington Heights neighborhood this weekend with a variety of food, live music and kids activities.

Festivities kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Heights United Methodist Church, 153 N. Wood St., with a showing of the movie "Wish." There will be free popcorn and pizza for attendees, organizers said.

The celebration continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Claude Evans Park, 300 N. Washington Ave. Offerings include:

Free food

Food, retail and info vendors

A community service award ceremony

"Kids Corner" activities

A basketball exhibition

Live music by One Love, Jaz Bolar and Allie Garland

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, when Union Army troops landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the Civil War was over and all slaves had been freed. It is believed to be the last area in America where people learned of the Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln, which became official more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863.

Juneteenth was officially designated as a federal holiday in 2021. It became an official city holiday in Battle Creek two years ago.

Since 2009, Juneteenth Family Day has been a collaboration between the Juneteenth Celebration Committee and the Southwestern Michigan Urban League, combining the Juneteenth holiday and Urban League's Family Day celebration into one event.

For more information, visit juneteenthbattlecreek.com.

Juneteenth celebration in Albion

Two children attend the Superior March for Justice march to celebrate Juneteenth and to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Albion, Mich.

The public is invited to celebrate "Freedom Day" in Albion on Saturday with a variety of activities planned in Holland Park.

Offerings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. include:

Food, retail and info vendors

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament

Kids activities, including a bouncy house, crafts, games and more

The celebration in Holland Park will continue from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday with the city's "Gospel Festival," featuring a variety of performers, including the Albion Community Choir, The Voices of Bethel and Albion Community Voices.

