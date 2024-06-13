Here's What the Air Force's Factory-Deleted Ford Diesels Sound Like



It’s no surprise that the vehicles purchased by the United States military are a little bit different from your run-of-the-mill trucks. Thanks to TikTok user @mayorga._saul , we recently picked up video evidence an Air Force-operated Ford F-350 lacking all of its factory-standard (and civilian-required) emissions-suppressing hardware. Now, that user is back with a clip of the truck's exhaust note, highlighting how these Super Dutys sound as they roll around base.



While this particular truck isn’t the exact same one fromin the initial clip, both trucks feature the same powertrain layout. That means the familiar 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 engine sits under the hood, with a six-speed automatic backing the diesel up in fourth-generation models like this one.

As with the truck in the first clip, this service bed-equipped model also has a blocking plate installed in place of an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve, as well no diesel particulate filter (DPF) setup in the exhaust. In a civilian truck these systems work in tandem to help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide and NOx particulates expelled by the engine. That said, they also add an additional level of complexity, as well as an additional potential failure point. Not exactly the sort of features you want when you’re tasked with keeping the nation's armed forces ready for battle.

Removing the exhaust hardware does bring a bit of a different sound to the Power Stroke; that doesn't come a of a surprise, but the actual note is a bit unexpected. The sound itself is slightly deeper in tone than a stock truck, and perhaps a tick louder. The truck also doesn’t appear to be belching black smoke of any kind either, which is more than we can say for a lot of modified pickups.

We still wouldn’t recommend copying these modifications on your own truck, particularly if you have emissions testing in your state. That’s not exactly a process that the military has to deal with.

