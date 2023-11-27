Here's What AI Thinks People Look Like Based On Their First Name, And The Stereotypes Are Wild
BuzzFeed
Disclaimer: the following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of the human experience.
1.Tucker
2.Amber
3.Brad
4.Brittany (but not Britney)
5.Chad
6.Crystal
7.Rodney
8.Karen
9.Rick
10.Summer
11.Levi
12.Sarah
13.Kyle
14.Rachel
15.Carter
16.Ash
17.And Jeremiah
Which names should we try next? Let us know in the comments below!
This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools.
