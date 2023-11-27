Disclaimer: the following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of the human experience.

1.Tucker

What AI thinks about people named Tucker: "A trust-fund baby. Was probably in a frat and looks back at that time period as 'the best years of his life.' His friends would die for him."

2.Amber

What AI thinks about people named Amber: "Always down for a fun, wild time. Afraid of nothing. Covered in cool tattoos and changes her hair color every few months."

3.Brad

What AI thinks about people named Brad: "Hot but kinda dumb. Super athletic and can probably be found surfing or something. One of the most chill people you'll ever meet."

4.Brittany (but not Britney)

What AI thinks about people named Brittany: "Was probably prom or homecoming queen. May have peaked in high school, but she was still super nice. Is now married to her high school sweetheart and has two kids. Has most likely fallen for one or two MLM/pyramid schemes."

5.Chad

What AI thinks about people named Chad: "Works in finance. Can always be seen in khakis and a Patagonia vest, even in the summer. Went to Cornell and never lets anyone forget it."

6.Crystal

What AI thinks about people named Crystal: "Will have your back no matter what and fight anyone who tries to come for you. The most loyal friend anyone could ask for."

7.Rodney

What AI thinks about people named Rodney: "Super laid-back. Skates everywhere but doesn't make it his entire personality. A genuine friend."

8.Karen

What AI thinks about people named Karen: "Middle-aged mom. Only thing she loves more than her minivan is calling someone out, even if she's in the wrong."

9.Rick

What AI thinks about people named Rick: "Probably a republican. Loves wearing sunglasses outside ~and~ inside. Passionate but stubborn."

10.Summer

What AI thinks about people named Summer: "A vegan, 420-friendly, and has at least three dogs. Probably really good at crafting."

11.Levi

What AI thinks about people named Levi: "The hottest person you'll ever meet. His biceps are bigger than your head. Can chop down a tree with his bare hands and then build a house that you'd want to live in with him for the rest of time."

12.Sarah

What AI thinks about people named Sarah: "Always got straight A's in school. Can beat you at any sport. A genuinely nice person."

13.Kyle

What AI thinks about people named Kyle: "Will call you 'dude' in every single sentence. Loves skateboarding and smoking. Has a perfect dick."

14.Rachel

What AI thinks about people named Rachel: "Reads at least two books a month. Someone you'd kill to have on your bar trivia team. A little self-centered, but who isn't?"

15.Carter

What AI thinks about people named Carter: "Super ambitious and hardworking. Will probably create his own company one day and be richer than you could ever dream."

16.Ash

What AI thinks about people named Ash: "Super creative. The most sarcastic but endearing person you know. They're definitely gonna be president."

17.And Jeremiah

What AI thinks about people named Jeremiah: "Super religious. Has at least six siblings and seven kids. Will do anything for his family."

Which names should we try next? Let us know in the comments below!

This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools.