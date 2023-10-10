Hi, It’s Time to Perfect Your Fall Wardrobe With These October Prime Day Fashion Deals



If you’re anything like me and you love scoring a good deal (who doesn’t?!), there’s truly no better time to shop than Amazon Prime Day. It’s an absolute no-brainer. The retail giant is already known for selling budget-friendly items in every department across the board—fashion, beauty, home, fitness, sex toys, TikTok-viral products, and more—on a daily basis, but the fact that the major shopping event is happening a second time this year with even juicier deals is truly mind-blowing. Yep, that’s right—we’ve been #blessed with even more discounts for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (phew, try saying that three times fast) happening today and tomorrow, October 10 and 11.

SHOP PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS 2023

Trust us, there’s no better time to build your fall/winter wardrobe than now with these must-shop discounts. We rounded up all the best Prime Big Deal Days fashion sales your closet has been begging for—including marked-down clothing, shoes, and bags that you can (and should!) take advantage of right now. Whether you’re shopping to get on that quiet luxury trend (à la Sofia Richie) or you consider yourself more of a Hailey Bieber street-style gal, there’s TONS of budget-friendly stuff ahead to re-create some of their famous ’fits for the chillier weather ahead. Happy shopping and happy saving!

Women's TIZZEY Slipper, Chestnut

Uggs? For fall? Groundbreaking…but don’t get us wrong—these fluffy slippers are a must for all of your cozy on-the-go ‘fits.

Shop Now Women's TIZZEY Slipper, Chestnut amazon.com $69.99 Amazon

Women's TERISS Heeled Sandal, Black 001

Not to be dramatic, but if the heels aren’t chunky and strappy like these, we don’t want ‘em.

Shop Now Women's TERISS Heeled Sandal, Black 001 amazon.com $47.20 Amazon

Women’s Oversized Half-Zip Pullover

More than 5,300 reviews, a steady 4.5-star rating, and 28 different colorways? Sold.

Shop Now Women’s Oversized Half-Zip Pullover amazon.com $34.99 Amazon

Oversized Lounge Set

The easiest and comfiest way to look put together? A two-piece set. This style comes in 20 neutral and vibrant colorways!

Shop Now Oversized Lounge Set amazon.com $28.16 Amazon

Women’s Nizza Platform, Black/White/White

Platform sneakers are always a yes, especially if they’re on sale.

Shop Now Women’s Nizza Platform, Black/White/White amazon.com $59.98 Amazon

Dainty Pearl Pendant Necklace

This darling pearl necklace will fit right in with the stack of necklaces you’re building up.

Shop Now Dainty Pearl Pendant Necklace amazon.com $11.19 Amazon

Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

You just can’t beat Levi’s jeans that are on sale. You just can’t!!!

Shop Now Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans amazon.com $64.35 Amazon

Crochet Bathing Suit Cover-Up

Summer ’23 ain’t over yet—and this on-trend slouchy crochet cover-up is the perfect way to top off all your swimsuits.

Shop Now Crochet Bathing Suit Cover-Up amazon.com $28.99

Rectangle Sunglasses

These ’90s-inspired shades are the perfect way to top off any summer ’fit—and you can snag two of ’em for less than $14 rn?! Yes, pls.

Shop Now Rectangle Sunglasses amazon.com $9.72

Halter-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Prime Day is the day to stock up on basics. Case in point: these classic bodysuits that are almost 50% off rn. Available in a ton of colors, including white and black, this high-neck staple is perf for pairing with everything from jeans to skirts.

Shop Now Halter-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit amazon.com $21.98

Gladiator With Ankle-Tie Sandal

It’s the summer of super-chunky sandals, and these lace-up gladiator Doc Martens are the perfect way to get the look. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they’re v comfy to walk in too.

Shop Now Gladiator With Ankle-Tie Sandal amazon.com $65.97

Women’s 501 Original Shorts

Run, don’t walk: Levi’s famous 501 shorts are currently 50% off rn!!

Shop Now Women’s 501 Original Shorts amazon.com $23.80 Amazon

Women’s Tennis Dress

If you haven’t joined in on the pickleball trend yet, this sporty workout dress currently on sale is your sign to do so stat!

Shop Now Women’s Tennis Dress amazon.com $30.99

Gathered Cross-Waist 7/8 Yoga Pants

Why drop tons of $$ on a pair of leggings when you can get them for less than $20 during Prime Day? These ones are incredibly stretchy and moisture-wicking, and they have a hidden waistband pocket for small essentials like keys, a credit card, or cash. You can wear them for different types of exercises and for everyday use.

Shop Now Gathered Cross-Waist 7/8 Yoga Pants amazon.com $24.98 Amazon

Oversized Flannel Shirt for Women

A big ol’ flannel shirt is great for the summertime because it’s so lightweight. It can keep you warm without feeling heavy. Grab a couple of these in different colors and patterns for different ’fits!

Shop Now Oversized Flannel Shirt for Women amazon.com $23.99 Amazon

Unisex Mini Belt Bag With Adjustable Strap

For the days when you wanna travel light, a lil fanny pack will do the job. You can wear it as a shoulder bag, crossbody, fanny pack, handbag, or even across your chest—whatever is most comfortable and convenient.

Shop Now Unisex Mini Belt Bag With Adjustable Strap amazon.com $15.98 Amazon

Cloud Slides

The moment your feet step into these pillow slides, you’ll never wanna take them off. Trust!!!

Shop Now Cloud Slides amazon.com $23.99 Amazon

Women’s Stretchy Button-Down

A crisp white button-down is a closet staple. You can trust it for any type of look—casual or dressed up. Wear it with some jeans and loafers or trousers and heels. You’ll never go wrong with it!

Shop Now Women’s Stretchy Button-Down amazon.com $18.99 Amazon

Angelic Tennis Bracelet With White Crystals

Yes, this is a gorgeous Swarovski tennis bracelet for 40% off!!! Believe your eyes!

Shop Now Angelic Tennis Bracelet With White Crystals amazon.com $148.00 Amazon

hot Halter-Neck Bodysuit

TikTok does it again! Viral for its similarity to that popular second-skin-like bodysuit, this gem pretty much resembles it to a T but won’t make a dent in your wallet. But ya know what? I’ll let the 24,000+ 5-star reviews do the talking.

Shop Now hot Halter-Neck Bodysuit amazon.com $18.89 Amazon

Women’s Gertrude Long Teddy Coat, Cloudy Grey

Shopping tip: Summer is the best time to buy coats because they’re more than likely steeply discounted rn. Check out this cozy full-length option from Ugg (!!) that’s less than $200.

Shop Now Women’s Gertrude Long Teddy Coat, Cloudy Grey amazon.com $151.00 Amazon

Women’s Casual Tops 4-Pack

A pack of super-chic crop tops for less? Absolutely.

Shop Now Women’s Casual Tops 4-Pack amazon.com $33.99 Amazon

Women’s Summer Crossover Halter-Neck Maxi Dress

You’re gonna need a pretty dress for all the events you have down the line! This floral maxi is perfect for a bridal shower, an outdoor party, or brunch, so you’ll be pulling it out time and time again. Its flowy design allows for airflow to come through.

Shop Now Women’s Summer Crossover Halter-Neck Maxi Dress amazon.com $50.99 Amazon

Women Plus-Size Ribbed Bodycon Dress

You know that dress you can count on for any occasion? Yeah, this is it. Wear with sneakers, sandals, or heels, and you’ll be set for whatever type of shindig you’re headed to—casual or more dressed up.

Shop Now Women Plus-Size Ribbed Bodycon Dress amazon.com $26.99 Amazon

Women Sleeveless Deep-V-Neck Top

Found: your new go-to going-out top. It’s so stylish and on trend, no one will even guess you got it from Amazon for cheap.

Shop Now Women Sleeveless Deep-V-Neck Top amazon.com $20.99 Amazon

Women’s Rawlins Casual Lace-Up Sneakers

Cool-dad sneakers are the wave, but let’s be real: Most of them cost an arm and a leg. Blah! So I did the research for you and came across these neutral beauts that are less than 50 buckeroos. I’m obsessed with the green accents!

Shop Now Women’s Rawlins Casual Lace-Up Sneakers amazon.com $68.00 Amazon

Women Y2K Floral-Print Knit Cardigan

Amazon actually has quite a wide selection when it comes to graphic cardigans. This light-blue one decorated with daisies has to be my favorite.

Shop Now Women Y2K Floral-Print Knit Cardigan amazon.com $30.99 Amazon

Women Cargo Skirt

Yes, you’re looking at a cargo miniskirt that’s in stock and budget-friendly! Huzzah!! You’ve hit the jackpot.

Shop Now Women Cargo Skirt amazon.com $9.90 Amazon

Missy Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra

Shop Now Missy Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra amazon.com $44.95 Savage x Fenty

