Here's What is In and Out For 2024, According to Glamour Staff

Listen up everyone: here's what going to be in and out for 2024. You heard it here first.

The New Year is a great time to make resolutions for goals you want to achieve, set some intentions to maximize your health and happiness, and shake off those bad habits that are holding you back. They are also a time to predict where culture is headed: what styles we will be obsessed with, what trends we collectively need to let die, and what energy we absolutely do NOT need to take into 2024.

So, we at Glamour put our heads together to compile our list of the trends, styles, cultural touchstones, and habits that we are predicting will be huge in 2024, and which we think should be left behind in 2023. We aren't saying we are future tellers, but let's just say you may want to put down the makeup, and pick up your hair bows.

What's IN for style and beauty for 2024

The classic Trader Joe’s tote bag (the white canvas with blue straps) -Sam Reed, senior trending news and entertainment editor

Bows -Channing Smith, junior designer

More people embracing Pamela Anderson's no-makeup era -Malia Griggs, commerce editor

Silver jewelry -Stephanie McNeal, senior editor

Leather trench coats -CS

Purse hooks. I stand by my purse hook, take it everywhere, and always feel SO smug when everyone else's bags and coats have to go on the floor because the bar or bathroom door don't have hooks -MG

The twee trend will have a comeback -SM

Colored tights -CS

Street Style Day Five - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

What's IN for pop culture and entertainment for 2024

Network television -Jessica Radloff, senior west coast editor

TikToks where men do sexy dances to Jack Harlow songs -MG

Celebrities being open about their love life -JR

Rom-coms -SM

Everyone's going to be using the word “dork” or “dorky” -Lindy Segal, interim deputy editor

The Ottoman Empire! I kid -MG

The Golden Bachelorette -JR

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, SANDRA, FAITH, JOAN, ELLEN.jpg Disney/John Fleenor

What's IN for wellness and lifestyle for 2024

Spa days with the girls -Lauren Brown, senior visual editor

Warm weather vacations in February -JR

Burning the midnight oil -LB

Public bathroom doors that feature the "occupied/available" lock. Let's make this happen -MG

Dance clubs -LB

Cutting caffeine -CS

Dinner reservations at 5:30 p.m -JR

Voting! -Anastasia Sanger, senior manager, social video development

A woman wears an "I voted" sticker, red, white, blue, and an SOPA Images/Getty Images

What's OUT for style and beauty for 2024

Cropped sweatshirts -JR

Sweater vests -SM

Fake freckles (I don't get it, I’m sorry) -CS

Everything being “Y2K”-LB

High-waisted jeans -CS

What's OUT for pop culture and entertainment for 2024

Celebrity men cheating on their wives and girlfriends and/or embarrassing them in public -SM

I realize this is a HIGHLY unpopular take, but…Taylor Swift (specially the Eras Tour era)…can we all just take a pause and pivot the spotlight to some other artists? The world needs a breather -MG

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Sao Paulo, Brazil Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images

What's OUT for wellness and lifestyle for 2024

Flavored lattes -LB

Single-use plastic -CS

People-pleasing -LB

Worrying whether or not your therapist likes you on a personal level -AS

Cutting carbs -CS

Women not knowing their worth, this year and every year -SM

See you in 2024, when we see which of our predictions have come true!

