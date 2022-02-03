This clutter-busting charging station powers 6 gadgets at once — and it’s now $32 at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you're an Apple fan — and your household is home to a collection of iPhones, iPads, iPods and more — then your space probably looks like it’s being swallowed up by cords. Somehow, all those wireless devices sure do contribute to a tangled-up mess!
But Amazon is offering up a brilliant solution in the form of a tidy, space-saving, tabletop tool that keeps up to six mobile devices all juiced up — and fast! The Hercules Tuff Charging Station is a game-changer for thousands of five-star fans. And it's down to $32 right now, from $40.
This little tool packs six USB charging ports and six short cables into a station that weighs a little more than one pound and sits on a countertop, bedside table, desk or other easily accessible surface while taking up less space than an iPad. Each vertical slot is less than an inch apart so your gadgets and cords are lined up neatly — no more eye sores, lost chargers or time wasted corralling all your cords.
One shopper was delighted to finally find a clutter-free way to charge up a family’s worth of devices:
“Like consumers these days we have a variety of iPads, iPhones, other tablets etc. Tired of charging them up all over the house, my husband created this spaghetti monster of cords on this huge power strip in our kitchen,” they wrote. “When I found this I knew it was the answer to our problems. Its innovative design charges the devices vertically so it has a very lean profile and doesn’t take up much space. It is now tucked away in a kitchen cabinet, unseen.”
The Hercules Tuff Charging Station provides power to six devices super-fast, too — no waiting all day to get a full charge. In fact, this lightning-speed dock charges your cell phone and tablets faster than other devices offering two amps or less. This responsive hub recognizes your devices, then delivers the amp that each gadget needs.
“Honestly, I was SO surprised with how fast this charging station charges my products!” wrote one of thousands of impressed reviewers. “I usually have two to three different electronics plugged into this at one time. I will get a full charge on all three within an hour."
Right now, save big on the one well-designed tool that’s going to change the way you live with your personal electronics. “I was expecting something a little bigger, a little bulkier. What I got was a pleasant little package that packs a cool punch,” wrote an impressed customer.
"There are some really cool features...the plastic separating the shelves light up. It's really attractive. The best part about the lights however, is that they TURN OFF when your device is fully charged. How cool is that?”
Grab this “life saver” while it’s still on sale and in stock.
