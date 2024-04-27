Henry Murphy Sr. celebrates 100th birthday

Henry Murphy Sr. is celebrating his 100th birthday this month.

The son of the late John and Annie Murphy was born on April 27, 1924 in Apalachicola. Henry graduated from Dunbar High School, Florida Memorial University in St. Augustine (B.S. in Science), and Florida A&M University in Tallahassee (M.S. in Education). His 42 years of service as a stellar educator are well known in Florida, Georgia and Ohio.

He has served his community in many ways. Currently serving as Deputy at Riley and Springfield Polling Centers. He has spent extensive hours encouraging people to register, vote and participate in activities of the Democratic Party. He has served as Past President of The Florida Lung Association, Past President of Frontiers International Tallahassee Chapter, Past President of Leon Wakulla Retired Educators Association from 1997-1998.

He was also a former member of the Steele Collins Charter School Board of Directors and a former member of the Neighborhood Health Center. Murphy has served as a Deacon at Greater Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church since 1963.

He fulfills many responsibilities as a leader in his church. He has served as the Superintendent of the Sunday Schools and Past Vice President of the First Bethlehem Baptist Congress of Christian Education.

Murphy served in World War II. He served with the 277* Quartermaster Battalion in France, Belgium and Germany as a Dental Technician.

Murphy was married to the late Florence H. Murphy for 64 years until her passing on April 8, 2016. They are the parents of 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He has always held his family in high esteem, and is a proud leader and member in this extremely productive group.

