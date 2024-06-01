Hendersonville's Holmes Educational State Forest reopens after renovations

The Holmes Educational state forest treehouse now has updated educational panels after renovations.

The Holmes Educational State Forest in Hendersonville has completed renovations on its forestry center and has reopened.

The forestry center, also known as the Treehouse, is located at the trailhead of the Talking Tree Trail. The updated space includes exhibits and a space for educational programs to take place indoors.

North Carolina Forest Service spokesperson Kirsten McDonald said these renovations were needed at the center.

“Before the renovation of the forestry center, Holmes Educational State Forest did not have an enclosed place for teaching classes,” McDonald said. “In addition, the exhibits were out of date and did not support the programs that the forest provides to the public at no cost.”

The total cost for the renovations was $40,000. According to McDonald, half of this funding came from the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority and the other half came form the North Carolina Sustainable Forestry Initiative.

This image shows what the Holmes Educational State Forest treehouse looked like before renovations.

The Henderson County TDA is funded by a 5% occupancy tax on Henderson County accommodations. The North Carolina Sustainable Forestry Initiative is a nonprofit “that works to advance sustainability through forest-focuses collaboration,” according to a news release.

In the news release, Holmes Educational State Forest Supervisor Susan Fay said she is “incredibly grateful” for the organizations for providing financial support.

“Through their generous support, we will further our mission to teach visitors of all ages that the forest is a complex ecosystem that can be managed to enhance the quality of life for all,” Fay said.

The renovations involved the installation of the new exhibits along with a digital display, windows and doors, exterior siding, interior paneling, gutters and painting. In addition, the trails leading to the center were improved and some trees that were deemed hazardous were removed. A set of stadium seats were also purchased for the center.

This image shows what the Holmes Educational State Forest looks like after renovations.

McDonald said educational state forests are specialized forests that also work like all other state forests in that “they are tasked with being stewards for the land and resources located on it.”

“In addition, educational state forests provide the citizens of North Carolina with a living outdoor classroom where visitors of all ages can learn about the local natural forest environment,” McDonald said. “This second part of their mission is best seen through the numerous programs that the educational state forests provide to area school groups as well as to member of the general population.”

The Holmes Educational State Forest is home to more than five miles of pedestrian only trails that also offers picnic areas, grills and free educational programs led by rangers.

Want to go?

Holmes Educational Forest is closed on Mondays. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Karrigan Monk is the reporter for Black Mountain News and Hendersonville Times-News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at kmonk@blackmountainnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Holmes Educational State Forest reopens after renovations