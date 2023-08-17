Henckels Self-Sharpening Knife Sets That Cut Through Food 'Like Butter’ Are Up to 70% Off at Target

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop seven- to 20-piece blocks, steak knives, starter sets, and more.

Some kitchen items make cooking and dining a more enjoyable experience, and a proper, ultra-sharp set of knives is one of them. After all, dull knives are dangerous knives and can make slicing a juicy steak turn into a mess resembling ground beef, or dicing a tomato look more like the beginning stages of ketchup. But right now, you can upgrade your current knife set or invest in a new one with Target’s massive sale on Henckels knives, and discounts are up to 70% and $457 off.

Look for Henckel’s self-sharpening knife block sets in seven-piece, 13-piece, 14-piece, and 18-piece options, steak knife sets including Food & Wine’s top pick for best serrated, three-piece starter knife sets that come with the basics, and more. And with deals this huge, even if you aren’t in the market for a new set of knives, you may want some new ones to add to your collection or to grab as a gift for upcoming fall weddings.

Henckels Knife Sets on Sale at Target

Eight-Piece Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knife Set

Target

$100

$45

Buy on Target

After testing dozens of steak knife sets to find the sharpest, easiest to clean, and best designed, we landed on this Henckels set as the best serrated option, and you can get it on sale for $45. The set includes eight classic stainless steel forged knives with a 4.5-inch blade. The simple design fits comfortably in your hand to make cutting into meat a breeze, and shoppers say they stay sharp for years. In fact, one reviewer who received them as a wedding gift “over 15 years ago” said “they’re still going strong,” so they purchased additional sets for their parent’s kitchen and their own.

Graphite Seven-Piece Self-Sharpening Block Set

Target

$365

$150

Buy on Target

For a basic knife set that includes the essentials, this seven-piece one features a paring knife, serrated utility knife, utility knife, santoku knife, chef’s knife, and kitchen shears in a self-sharpening stained ash wood block. The slots are labeled so there’s never any confusion, and the knives sharpen with each removal and return. One shopper said the knives “cut through like butter.”

Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block

Target

$657

$200

Buy on Target

Another self-sharpening block with twice as many knives is this Modernist set that’s currently a whopping 70% off. Included are a 3-inch paring, 5-inch serrated utility, 6-inch utility, 7-inch santoku, 8-inch chef’s, 8-inch bread, six 4.5-inch steak, and kitchen shears made with fine German stainless steel and a satin-finished blade. The handle is fingerprint-proof to carry through the sleek design of the dark wood block. One shopper said the knives’ sharp blade “makes prepping breakfast, lunch, and dinner a lot easier than before.”

Elan Two-Piece Carving Set

Target

$126

$60

Buy on Target

Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and it’s never too early to prepare if you plan to host the big turkey dinner. To start, grab this two-piece carving set that comes with an 8-inch carving knife with an ergonomic handle and fine edge stainless steel blade for easy slicing through meat, plus a 7-inch flat tine carving fork to hold the meat steady while you cut. The triple rivet handle provides a comfortable cutting experience and prevents your hand from getting tired.

Silvercap Three-Piece Starter Knife Set

Target

$104

$40

Buy on Target

If you have more of a beginner’s kitchen, this set includes the basics: a 3-inch parer, 5-inch serrated utility, and 8-inch chef’s knife. The micro-serrated edge is designed to never need sharpening, so you can use them for years to come without them becoming dull over time. One customer shared that they “love that these knives will stay sharp with almost no maintenance.” They added that the handle gives them a “good grip when [they’re] cutting.”

Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block

Target

$625

$240

Buy on Target

The top dog of knife sets belongs to this fully-inclusive 20-piece block. It includes similar cutlery as the 14-piece, along with a flexible boning knife to easily separate meat from the bone, multiple paring knives, a prep knife, and a carving knife, with each fitting into its designated — and labeled — slot that sharpens the blade every time it’s removed and returned. The satin-finished blades are designed for precision cutting without signs of wear over time. This block set, which received near-perfect ratings from shoppers, keeps knives “razor sharp,” according to one shopper. Another reviewer shared that this “exceptional” set offers knives that are “not only incredibly sharp but also durable.”

There are dozens of other Henckels knife sets on sale right now at Target, so keep scrolling for some of the biggest deals you can get for up to 70% off today.

Solution 18- Piece Knife Set with Block

Target

$400

$170

Buy on Target

Statement 14- Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block

Target

$432

$180

Buy on Target

Solution Steak Knife Set of Eight

Target

$100

$45

Buy on Target

Forged Accent Two-Piece Prep Knife Set

Target

$82

$40

Buy on Target

Statement Four-Piece Steak Knife Set

Target

$74

$30

Buy on Target

Modernist Six-Piece Studio Knife Block Set

Target

$263

$120

Buy on Target

Modernist 13-Piece Knife Set with Block

Target

$542

$170

Buy on Target

