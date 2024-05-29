Who helps keep Ravine Flyer II on its tracks? Waldameer ride mechanic describes his job

A Day in the Life is a monthly series in which we show some of the area's more interesting jobs and how these people interact with the community.

Jacob Griffith usually arrives at Waldameer Park & Water World around sunrise this time of year, five hours or more before the amusement park opens for the day.

It's so quiet in the early morning, before the rides open and the crowds arrive, that Griffith can hear birds chirping as he walks past Thunder River and Rainbow Gardens on his way to the maintenance building.

But Griffith, 37, one of Waldameer's nine full-time ride mechanics, doesn't have time to bird watch. He has work to finish before the gates open.

"Patrick Morey and I are the ones who usually perform the daily inspection of the Ravine Flyer II, which can take up to two hours," Griffith said, referring to the park's largest wooden roller coaster. "I also help do the daily inspection of the Steel Dragon ... which also can take two hours."

Jacob Griffith, 37, demonstrates how he inspects the bottom of a Ravine Flyer II roller coaster car. Griffith, a ride mechanic at Waldameer Park & Water World, has worked at the amusement park for 15 years.

Inspecting, installing, maintaining and repairing rides is a full-time job for Griffith and the other ride mechanics, even though Waldameer is only open from May until early September.

In the winter, Griffith spends most of his time in the park's maintenance building. He and the other mechanics work 40 hours a week repairing, repainting or refurbishing all of the detachable ride seats, and other parts of the park's rides.

"One of the questions people ask me is, 'How many months do I work?'" Griffith said as he walked from the Ravine Flyer to the Steel Dragon. "The winter is a busy time for us. We're getting everything ready for the summer. All that preventative care really makes a difference."

Most Waldameer ride mechanics start in other jobs

Like many of Waldameer's other ride mechanics, Griffith started at the park in another job. He was hired as a seasonal member of the grounds crew more than 15 years ago.

Others began their careers as ride operators, said Steve Gorman, Waldameer's president.

"You're not going to find many people with previous experience fixing amusement park rides," Gorman said with a smile. "We look for people with mechanical or electrical experience. But I'd say at least half of our ride mechanics started here in another job, and we liked what we saw and trained them ourselves."

Each ride mechanic has been certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Ride & Measurement Standards.

Rides are inspected every day the park is open

Part of Griffith's job duties Thursday was to assist other ride mechanics in performing a required monthly inspection of the park's Skyride. He helped them attach a special maintenance car to the ride's main cable, in which two other ride mechanics rode to check the wheels and other equipment atop all of the ride's support towers.

Meanwhile, Griffith inspected each car's latches and bolts as it returned to the station.

"This ride also gets inspected every day the park is open," Griffith said. "But this inspection is for the state and there is more paperwork, and a little more detail."

Jacob Griffith, right, helps fellow ride mechanic Patrick Milkowski attach a maintenance car to the Skyride on May 23 at Waldameer Park & Water World. The park's mechanics performed a monthly inspection on the ride.

Since the park wasn't open Thursday, Griffith didn't have to inspect Ravine Flyer II. Instead, he showed how the roller coaster is maintained, even while the ride is in operation.

When only one of the coaster's two trains are in use, the other is usually stored in a shed built over the storage track just a few yards from the ride's entrance.

"Mr. (Paul) Nelson (Waldameer's former owner, who died in May 2023) really planned it well," Griffith said. "It's designed so that you can work on one train while the other one is operating," Griffith said, as he climbed under the coaster's tracks and stood directly under the train in the shed. "You can access everything underneath from here."

Griffith describes most unusual find along Ravine Flyer track

The Ravine Flyer II's daily inspection includes a walk along the entire track. Ride mechanics look for damage, downed tree branches or anything else that might impede the trains.

They also grab items that have fallen out of guests' pockets and onto the track during the ride. Usually it's sunglasses or cell phones, but once Griffith found something more unusual.

"I found three (partial) dentures a few years ago," Griffith said. "We got a cloth and picked them up. A lady called that day and she was able to get them back."

Jacob Griffith, 37, a ride mechanic at Waldameer Park & Water World, stands May 23 on the initial incline of his favorite ride, the Ravine Flyer II. He helped assemble the ride before it opened in 2008.

Ride operators all stay at the park for a few hours after it opens, and several of them remain until it closes, which is 9 p.m. most of the summer. The ones who stay late usually get to leave early the next day, Gorman said.

'What is Waldameer's oldest ride?'

Griffith said he enjoys working while the park is open. He is happy to answers guests' questions, such as "What is the park's oldest ride?"

The answer, according to Gorman, is the pony cart ride. It dates back to about 1940.

"Once in a while, you get called to a ride that they had to close temporarily due to an issue," Griffith said. "You get there and when you get it operating again, especially if it's the Ravine Flyer, the folks in line will show their approval by clapping."

The most hectic issue is when the park suddenly loses power due to a storm or other reason. Ride mechanics scramble to safely guide guests off the rides, then work to get everything up and running again.

"Fortunately, that doesn't happen very often," Griffith said.

As the park prepares to be open six days a week for the summer, Griffith said the changing seasons is one reason why he enjoys his job.

"It's always something different. Nothing gets stagnant," Griffith said. "You spend the winter in the maintenance building, then it's spring and it's time to get the park ready. Then it's summer and the park is open. The job always changes."

One of the perks about working at Waldameer? Once or twice a week after its daily inspection, Griffith goes for a ride on the Ravine Flyer.

