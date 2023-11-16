How to Help Your Newborn Stay Asleep When You Put Them Down

TechCrunch

The new reviews come from Common Sense Media, a nonprofit advocacy group for families that's best known for providing media ratings for parents who want to evaluate the apps, games, podcasts, TV shows, movies, and books their children are consuming. Earlier this year, the company said it would soon add ratings for AI products to its resources for families. Today, those ratings have gone live, offering so-called "nutrition labels" for AI products, like chatbots, image generators, and more.