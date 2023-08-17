Help, My Eyes Are Literally Burning After Seeing These Extremely Dumb Things People Actually Posted On The Internet Last Week

1.On germs:

Person says germs may be black magic because "no one has ever directly observed one"; when person says they've seen bacteria, viruses, and parasites from years in a microbiology lab, person asks if they've seen one without a "microscope"
2.On the animal kingdom:

Person says "Fun fact: we are animals," and person answers: "fun fact: we actually aren't animals, we are mammals; most animals are mammals too; we may be similar, but no — stop being a brickhead and think before you comment"
3.On fish:

"Name a fish that does not have the letter 'A' in it," and person responds "Dolphin"
4.On vanilla ice cream:

Person posts photo of vanilla ice cream with tiny specks and says, "Bought this ice cream last week; notice all the black flecks? I didn't notice till I had a few mouthfuls and thought it was gritty; anyone else had this problem or know what it could be?"
5.On math:

"When I was 2 my sister was twice my age; now I'm 40, how old is my sister" with response: "Twice 2 is 4, so add 4 yrs to her current age; school system failed some"
6.On Germany:

"BMW is a German-owned company"; "nope it's European"
7.On the miracle of life:

"Doctor: 'Congrats you're having a boy and a girl'"; comment: "This will never happen, twins can only be the same"; "you can have a boy and a girl"; "different gender twins happen all the time"
8.On Sam Elliott:

"Sam Elliot best Cowboy actor of this error!!!"
9.On Georgia:

"They found a humanoid tooth in Georgia (country not the state) that's 1.8 million years old," response: "Georgia is a state not a country (United States is a country)"
10.On outside:

Re: photo, someone asks, "How did you add the clouds background?" Response: "That's the sky, we were outside"
11.On gravity:

"If gravity is not strong enough to stop a small stream from flowing to its lowest point, then what is stopping the oceans north of the equator from emptying into oceans south of the equator? Gravity is pseudo science"
12.On language:

"I'm American and here in the state miss we say whala; voila is an instrument miss know everything and don't know shit"
13.On cheese:

Photo of cheese slicer cutting Swiss cheese, with caption: "Cutting cheese with a knife? Barbarians? We in Scandinavia use this tool"; "That's why your a country not a nation"
14.On housing prices:

"300,000 for that house is straight up money laundry"
15.On the human body:

"If you were revamping the human body and were to give boobs an actual useful function instead of just sex appeal, what would you have them do?" "I don't know, maybe something crazy like feeding our babies?"
16.On recipe ingredients:

Person substitutes shredded kale for carrots in a recipe because carrots have way too much sugar, then wonders why the cake turned out nasty and also dry
17.On parental concerns:

Person posts a photo of what looks like a small pipe (but is a pencil tire pressure gauge) they found in their daughter's bike jacket and says they're worried, and person says "Don't you think you should have talked to her before posting it to the world?"
18.On worrying:

"That indicates more that a seizure is what happened: passing out, vomiting, loss of bladder control, sense of euphoria" and person responds, "I'll always follow my gut extinct from now on"
19.On technology:

"If wireless PCs existed, we could literally take them anywhere and use them to be even more productive than having to plug it in into a socket all the time"; response: "You mean a laptop?" "I think I said PCs very clearly"
20.And on the value of a dollar:

Photo of flooring with caption, "This person used 13,000 pennies to create this peng floor," and person says, "Jokes on him because now he just wasted $13,000 smh"

