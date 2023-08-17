Help, My Eyes Are Literally Burning After Seeing These Extremely Dumb Things People Actually Posted On The Internet Last Week

Recommended Stories
- Yahoo Celebrity
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split: Is he contesting the prenup? How protected is her $60M fortune? Here's the latest.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wed in June 2022. He reportedly gets $1 million every two years they are married.
- In The Know by Yahoo
Fans document a new and bizarre type of poor concert etiquette at Maggie Rogers’s Hollywood Bowl concert
"Ugh i’m so sorry this happened. it was def a weird one. special in its own way. gorgeous venue. but strange." The post Fans document a new and bizarre type of poor concert etiquette at Maggie Rogers’s Hollywood Bowl concert appeared first on In The Know.
- Yahoo Sports
Can the Angels miss the postseason for the ninth year in a row and still keep Shohei Ohtani?
With the losses piling up, the Los Angeles Angels, like Shohei Ohtani himself, seem to be shifting their focus to the future.
- Yahoo News
From Hawaii to Vermont, climate change keeps hitting Americans hard in 2023
Between Maui’s deadly wildfires, flash floods in Vermont, overwhelming wildfire smoke and more record-shattering heat waves, this summer has, once again, served up more evidence of how climate change can upend daily life in the United States
- In The Know by Yahoo
IMPORTANT: I found the viral aesthetic iced coffee glasses that are all over TikTok
The chic minimalist glasses come in a set of four with matching reusable glass straws.
- Yahoo Sports
Tim Anderson gets 6-game suspension reduced to 5 for ill-fated fight with José Ramírez
Ramírez got two games for sending Anderson to the ground.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
'I can't imagine a better picture' Amazon knocked $300 off this 55-inch LG C2 Series TV
Grab the TV one 5-star reviewer called "the absolute best I have ever owned, no question."
- Yahoo Sports
Auburn picks Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne as starting QB
Payton Thorne was the starter at Michigan State the last two seasons.
- In The Know by Yahoo
I resized my engagement ring with this sneaky $9 Amazon hack
Now I'm only slightly less stressed about losing it.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Top pickups and streamers to target
Fred Zinkie offers up some waiver targets to give fantasy managers a boost for the weekend slate.