Help, I Can't Stop Laughing At These 23 Employees Who Made These Hilarious Mistakes At Work

1. This person who installed these steps:

2. This person who was in charge of this warning label:

3. Whoever was responsible for this desk lamp's "on/off" button:

4. This person who was supposed to let you know this plate is microwavable, but...:

5. This retail employee who dressed this mannequin:

6. This cable guy who decided not to move the hula hoop:

7. This person who made a very deceitful packaging label, like which meat is it?!:

8. The person who made this electric stove:

9. This grocery store employee who put this together:

10. This person who baked these chocolate chip cookies:

11. Whoever installed this faucet:

12. Whoever was in charge of making this cheap toilet paper — and left SPLINTERS in it:

OUCH.

NBC

13. This mislabeled door:

14. This person who stocked this vending machine:

15. This person who installed these bathroom stall doors:

16. This person who covered this manhole:

17. This person who installed a dryer that can't even open all the way:

18. This person who made this very confusing toy:

19. This person who placed these upside-down building numbers:

20. This person who made a fortune-less fortune cookie:

21. This person who decorated this birthday cake, which is supposed to say, "grandma":

22. This delivery person who didn't handle this package "with care":

23. And finally, this store employee who organized the "stomach relief" section:

LOL.

H/T: r/NotMyJob and r/onejob