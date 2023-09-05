Help, I Can't Stop Laughing At These 23 Employees Who Made These Hilarious Mistakes At Work
1.This person who installed these steps:
2.This person who was in charge of this warning label:
3.Whoever was responsible for this desk lamp's "on/off" button:
4.This person who was supposed to let you know this plate is microwavable, but...:
5.This retail employee who dressed this mannequin:
6.This cable guy who decided not to move the hula hoop:
7.This person who made a very deceitful packaging label, like which meat is it?!:
8.The person who made this electric stove:
9.This grocery store employee who put this together:
10.This person who baked these chocolate chip cookies:
11.Whoever installed this faucet:
12.Whoever was in charge of making this cheap toilet paper — and left SPLINTERS in it:
OUCH.
13.This mislabeled door:
14.This person who stocked this vending machine:
15.This person who installed these bathroom stall doors:
16.This person who covered this manhole:
17.This person who installed a dryer that can't even open all the way:
18.This person who made this very confusing toy:
19.This person who placed these upside-down building numbers:
20.This person who made a fortune-less fortune cookie:
21.This person who decorated this birthday cake, which is supposed to say, "grandma":
22.This delivery person who didn't handle this package "with care":
23.And finally, this store employee who organized the "stomach relief" section:
LOL.
H/T: r/NotMyJob and r/onejob