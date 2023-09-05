Help, I Can't Stop Laughing At These 23 Employees Who Made These Hilarious Mistakes At Work

1.This person who installed these steps:

steps go to a window instead of the door
u/uscdigital / Via reddit.com

2.This person who was in charge of this warning label:

smoking is a major cause of stronke
u/IsotonicCharales17 / Via reddit.com

3.Whoever was responsible for this desk lamp's "on/off" button:

label says no instead of on
u/EntireDot1013 / Via reddit.com

4.This person who was supposed to let you know this plate is microwavable, but...:

sticker says microwave available
5.This retail employee who dressed this mannequin:

someone put a folded shirt on the mannequin instead of dressing it
u/thexbeatboxer / Via reddit.com

6.This cable guy who decided not to move the hula hoop:

hoola hoop is stuck behind a cable
u/oomenya333 / Via reddit.com

7.This person who made a very deceitful packaging label, like which meat is it?!:

turkey breast made of australian pork
u/Aidey5510 / Via reddit.com

8.The person who made this electric stove:

the burners are off set from their mark
u/KenQueue1 / Via reddit.com

9.This grocery store employee who put this together:

bin full of watermelons with a label for onions
u/Due_Structure_4205 / Via reddit.com

10.This person who baked these chocolate chip cookies:

chocolate chips piled on top of cookies
u/ph00p / Via reddit.com

11.Whoever installed this faucet:

water doesn't go into the sink
u/CoolJabez0404 / Via reddit.com

12.Whoever was in charge of making this cheap toilet paper — and left SPLINTERS in it:

a large splinter in the toilet paper
u/TXCaptainJim / Via reddit.com

OUCH.

13.This mislabeled door:

push door labeled pull
u/VerGuy / Via reddit.com

14.This person who stocked this vending machine:

none of the chips are on the shelf
u/hhxxttxs0213 / Via reddit.com

15.This person who installed these bathroom stall doors:

the doors don't cover the toilets so they're exposed
u/szs196819692003 / Via reddit.com

16.This person who covered this manhole:

square cover on top of the circle hole
u/CythiaEgan / Via reddit.com

17.This person who installed a dryer that can't even open all the way:

door stuck at the wall
18.This person who made this very confusing toy:

puzzle labeled with different shapes and number that don't match the shape they are
u/Economy-Limit-5430 / Via reddit.com

19.This person who placed these upside-down building numbers:

27 upside down
u/Mizuki_Neko / Via reddit.com

20.This person who made a fortune-less fortune cookie:

broken cookie with no fortune
u/Opening_Bar2125 / Via reddit.com

21.This person who decorated this birthday cake, which is supposed to say, "grandma":

happy birthday and the rest is not legible
u/Charry_64 / Via reddit.com

22.This delivery person who didn't handle this package "with care":

handle with care package is ripped
u/ChorkPorch / Via reddit.com

23.And finally, this store employee who organized the "stomach relief" section:

aisle for scissors and calculators labeled as stomach relief
u/Justahuman16 / Via reddit.com

LOL.

H/T: r/NotMyJob and r/onejob

