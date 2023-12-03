Hello, Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here

Overview: The fog clears this week! Romantic Venus enters intimacy-seeking Scorpio on Monday, helping us relate to relationships with more trust, depth, and passion. On Wednesday, Neptune ends its retrograde (which began in Pisces on June 30) and slowly lifts the fog of confusion so we can cultivate the clarity we need. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter opposition inspires us to take a trust fall to see if others can catch us.

Read your Sun/Rising horoscope:

Aries

Who can you trust, Aries? Venus enters Scorpio on Monday and inspires you to determine which behaviors define trustworthiness for you and why. Neptune moves direct in your Pisces-ruled spiritual zone on Wednesday, motivating you to deepen your spiritual practice. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter opposition supports you opening up to someone you trust for success.

Taurus

Love’s in the air, Taurus! Venus enters Scorpio on Monday and puts some opposites-attract style chemistry in your orbit, heating up your love life. Neptune moves direct in your Pisces-ruled friendship zone on Wednesday, reuniting you with your community. Saturday’s Jupiter-Venus opposition helps you reinforce your strengths and heal some wounds by relating to someone very different from you.

Gemini

Mindfulness is key, Gemini. Venus enters Scorpio on Monday and reminds you that attention, focus, and awareness are key for relationships. Neptune moves direct in your Pisces-ruled career zone on Wednesday, returning your professional momentum. Saturday’s Jupiter-Saturn opposition inspires you to manage the big and small pictures for success.

Cancer

Tell your heart’s story, Cancer! Venus enters courageous Scorpio on Monday, helping you share substantial truths about yourself for a sense of connection and protection. Neptune moves direct in your Pisces-ruled wisdom zone on Wednesday, motivating you to apply new info. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter opposition inspires you to balance belonging to yourself and belonging with others.

Leo

Who keeps your heart safe, Leo? Venus enters Scorpio on Monday, supporting emotional safety in your romantic and intimate relationships. Neptune moves direct in your Pisces-ruled intimacy zone on Wednesday, helping you see which dynamics are authentic. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter opposition motivates you to find a better work-life balance.



Virgo

The brain is the sexiest organ, Virgo! Venus enters Scorpio on Monday, turning you on to the smartest, most articulate, most critically-thinking suitors who help you see life differently. Neptune moves direct in your Pisces-ruled romance zone on Wednesday, clearing up misunderstandings in relationships. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter opposition helps you hold the proof and potential of someone special.

Libra

Money works for YOU, Libra. Venus enters Scorpio on Monday and helps you see how your financial literacy can improve. Neptune moves direct in your Pisces-ruled wellbeing on Wednesday, helping you take small steps towards health. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter opposition inspires you to identify and implement your values for supportive changes where you want them.

Scorpio

Relationship reset, Scorpio? Venus enters your sign on Monday and attracts more romance, glamor, money, peace, and happiness wherever you want it! Neptune moves direct in your Pisces-ruled worthiness zone on Wednesday, helping you build more confidence and self-esteem. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter opposition continues the blessings in your financial and relationship spaces!

Sagittarius

Happy birthday, Sag! Venus enters Scorpio on Monday and supports you finding closure from painful patterns with people from the past. Neptune moves direct in yourPisces-ruled home zone on Wednesday, giving you clarity with belonging. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter opposition wants you to notice the little things for relationship insight.

Capricorn

Friend, lover, and/or partner, Cap? Venus enters Scorpio on Monday and asks you to transfer the best of friendship to romance and the best of romance to friendship. Neptune moves direct in your Pisces-ruled communication zone on Wednesday, clearing up lingering miscommunication. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter opposition wants you to take the lead with your community for success.

Aquarius

Skills and socialization, Aquarius! Venus enters Scorpio on Monday and helps you integrate the competence and connections that provide your winning strategy for career. Neptune moves direct in your Pisces-ruled finance zone on Wednesday, inspiring you to reimagine your income streams. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter opposition strengthens your emotional intelligence for professional success.

Pisces

Think again, Pisces! Venus enters Scorpio on Monday and helps you reimagine your relationships with more optimism and faith for success. Neptune moves direct in your sign on Wednesday, helping you move forward with confidence. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter opposition inspires you to leverage your communication strengths to give and receive the romantic energy you’re looking for.

