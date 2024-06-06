Hellbenders, meteors and foraging: Lots of outside events this weekend across Indiana

IndyStar publishes a new list of outdoor activities across the state online every Thursday and in Friday's newspaper.

Spring’s wet weather is tapering off, and summer is coming to bloom with outdoor opportunities for Hoosiers across state and local parks.

From hellbenders and invasive plant removals to waterfall hikes and paddling adventures, there’s plenty to do this weekend and beyond for adventurous Hoosiers of all ages and experience levels.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is calling for only slight chances of storms Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend should see mostly sunny skies with highs hovering in the upper 70s. So get up, and get outside.

More Indy events: The Indy Pride festival and parade happens Saturday. Where to park and what to expect

Plant native species and learn about wild foraging on Friday, June 7

Arietid Meteor Shower, 4:30 a.m. at Lincoln State Park in Waveland: This daytime meteor shower is usually invisible due to the sun’s light, but viewers may be graced by bright “shooting stars” in the early morning hours. Meet a Naturalist on the road to Pine Hills Parking Lot.

Garden and Grow Workshops, 9 a.m. at Holliday Park in Indy: Join a team of volunteers who help maintain and improve the gardens of Holliday Park alongside horticulturalists Chris Turner and Kelly Frank. A relevant garden topic is presented once a month. Refreshments provided. Meets in nature center parking lot.

Story Time on the Reservoir, 10 a.m. at Eagle Creek Park in Indy: After reading a nature-themed story, participants will be able to visit interactive stations at their own pace. Stations will vary from week to week but may include puppets, coloring pages, art, games or active play, animal visits and more about the week's topic. This program will meet at the EDC shelter behind the Go Ape Cabin. The program is best suited for preschool and kindergarten participants, but early elementary students are welcome to join us.

Lake Strahl Hike, 11 a.m. at Brown County State Park in Nashville: Join a park naturalist for a guided hike of Trail 6 around Lake Strahl. Hear about the history of the lake, the surrounding Strahl Valley and the animals that make it their home. The section of Trail 6 around Lake Strahl is considered easy to moderate.

Native Species Planting, 12 p.m. at Lieber SRA (Cagles Mill Lake) in Cloverdale: Meet in Smokey's Garden to remove invasive species and plant native species. (Participants are not expected to stay for the whole 2 hours).

Falcon Fridays, 2 p.m. at Eagle Creek Park in Indy: Every Friday at 2 p.m., meet a falcon ambassador and learn all about their story and natural history. If the program is moved indoors due to weather, it will be limited to the first five people. The bird's trainer will bring them out of their enclosure but no touching or handling by the public is permitted.

Wild Edibles, 2 p.m. CDT at Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City: Join a naturalist for a short hike to learn about different edible plants you might find in your own backyard.

Learn citizen science and help the Hellbenders on Saturday, June 8

Nature Preserve Hike, 8 a.m. CDT at Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City: Start at the Nature Center and head to the park’s Nature Preserve to find out why it is so special.

Back Yard Science Day, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville: Backyard Science Day brings in experts teaching you how to contribute by gathering data about the world around us ― including in your own back yard. A smartphone or tablet can connect you to the world of citizen science. Start in the Interpretive Center rotunda for brief instructions and to download appropriate apps, then head out to participate in field studies. Study subjects include pollinators, invasive species, Waldron Shale, carbon capture, river debris, ground cover, clouds, air quality and birds.

Bluebird Walk, 10 a.m. at Clifty Falls State Park in Madison: Join a naturalist at Clifty Shelter to check bluebird boxes for nests, eggs and babies on this 45-minute easy walk.

Help the Hellbenders, 10 a.m. CDT at Harmonie State Park in New Harmony: Learn about the past, present and future of the endangered hellbender salamander in Indiana. Meet at the Outdoor Education Pavilion located behind the Nature Center at 10 a.m. Central.

Mussel Mania, 10 a.m. at Tippecanoe River State Park in Winamac: Look at some of the freshwater mussels found in the Tippecanoe River and learn what can be done to help protect them. Canoe/kayak launch site in River Tent Camp.

Transpiration: How do trees breath and transport water?, 10:30 a.m. at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty: Join Interpreter Brandon for an in-depth look at how trees aspirate gases, transport water and provide the very oxygen we need for life. Meet in the Nature Center Auditorium.

Rock and Mineral Fest, 11 a.m. at Brown County State Park in Nashville: Join the Brown County Rock and Mineral Club for a day of geology. Learn about geodes, fossils, bedrock and more. Participate in gold panning, arts and crafts. Activities are available throughout the day and suitable for all ages. Meet at the picnic shelter by the Nature Center. For more information visit: browncountyrock.webs.com

Raptor Feeding Time, 2:30 p.m. at Eagle Creek Park in Indy: Join a naturalist at the Ornithology Center to watch them feed one or more of the park’s Raptor Ambassadors. Feeding will only take a few minutes so make sure not to be late. These Saturday programs usually feature Matilda the Turkey Vulture. Outside, rain or shine. Please call ahead if you plan to bring a large group: 317-327-BIRD.

Hike past waterfalls and stretch out in a forest on Sunday, June 9

Fun with Fungi, 10 a.m. at Paynetown SRA (Monroe Lake) in Bloomington: Drop by to explore the importance of decomposers in the ecosystem. Learn why life on earth would be very different without fungi, while making a mushroom craft to take home.

Waterfall Hike, 10 a.m. at Clifty Falls State Park in Madison: Meet at Clifty Shelter for a 1-hour, moderately rugged hike through one of the most scenic sections of Clifty Canyon. There’s a chance to see five waterfalls along the way.

Woodland Yoga, 10 a.m. at McCormick's Creek State Park in Spencer: This early morning stretch is not your usual yoga; however, participants will take advantage of the forest environment to slow down and connect with the natural world. Meet at Centennial Shelter to do yoga with DNR volunteer Dinah.

Wild Food Walk, 11 a.m. at Turkey Run State Park in Marshall: Hike with a naturalist and learn about edible plants, their health benefits and ways to cook them. The hike will be moderate. Meet at the Nature Center.

Invasive Species Removal, 12 p.m. at Cataract Falls SRA (Cagles Mill Lake): Join a naturalist at Cataract Falls to help with an invasive species removal.

Bat Chat, 1 p.m. at Fort Harrison State Park in Indy: Join a park naturalist and explore the unique lifestyle and adaptations of this important mammal. Meet in the Visitor Center program room for a 45-minute presentation with a craft activity.

Race on the White River later in June

Tuesday, June 11 - Hike & Seek Cabin Loop, 10 a.m. at Eagle Creek Park in Indy: Hike & Seek is designed to be a true immersive experience for preschoolers. The group will hike at the pace of the tiniest walkers, stopping to investigate things that interest us along the way. Children can best interact with nature when they are not confined to a stroller, if your child can walk, please plan to leave the stroller at home or in the car. If your child cannot walk, a sling, front carrier, or backpack carrier are preferred, though some trails will be stroller friendly. This session will meet at the Earth Discovery Center.

Wednesday, June 12 - Books and Boots Summer Break 1, 10 a.m. at Eagle Creek Park in Indy: The children’s book for summer will be "What Can You Do With a Rock?" by Pat Zietlow Miller. Participants will read the book at the EDC shelter and then hit the trails to search for rocks. Part of the time will be spent exploring the creek bed ― which is usually dry and sandy this time of year.

Friday, June 14 – Sunday, June 16 – White River Paddle Days and Festival, 8:30 a.m.: This three-day event hosted by the White River Alliance features 6.5-7-mile paddling races Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Race check-in open at 8:30 a.m. each day with busses leaving for the starting line at 9 a.m. Races are in Indy, Daleville and Noblesville. Registration fee and sign-up information can be found online at thewhiteriveralliance.org.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Explore Indiana forests and rivers with these weekend events