Helen Mirren’s go-to secret for ageless skin, hair and nails is down to $14 and arrives by Christmas with Prime

If you’re in the market for an affordable, multitasking beauty product, you’re in luck! The much-maligned castor oil is a surprising celebrity-loved skin-care staple that's used to promote eyebrow, lash and hair growth, to moisturize skin, and to help reduce the appearance of blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles. Helen Mirren shared on Instagram that she uses it "not for its laxative properties, but for hair, skin, nails." The queen has spoken. Want to try it out for yourself, or even snag a bottle as a last-minute stocking stuffer? Amazon shoppers swear by Pura D'Or Organic Castor Oil, which is on sale — and you'll get it before December 24 with Prime.

Why is this a good deal?

There are a ton of different castor oils on the market, but this top-rated option by Pura D'Or can be yours for just $14. Not bad for an A-list beauty secret!

Why do I need this?

We love this game-changer for its all-natural, cold-pressed and certified organic properties. Plus, it comes in a lovely amber glass bottle and includes a glass dropper to help you efficiently apply the product. Even better, it also comes with a brow wand and lash brush to help you apply the oil to your lash line and brows with ease.

When Dame Helen Mirren says she's a fan of something, we listen! (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

What reviewers say

Helen Mirren isn't the only one using castor oil to improve her hair and skin. Over 7,500 Amazon shoppers swear by Pura D'Or castor oil, and many say it works wonders for softening their skin and minimizing the look of wrinkles.

"I'm 74 and the results are wonderful," shared one satisfied customer. "It smoothes wrinkles, never dries skin and my skin texture is soft but firm. My lashes and brows are fuller, plus my eyelashes are longer and thicker. ... You may not like it at first. You'll think it is too oily to apply your makeup. You must press this product into your skin (and lashes/brows) for it to absorb."

"It really worked for me," wrote a 67-year-old reviewer. "I purchased this to see if I could get my fading eyebrows to regrow. It has really worked. I use it twice a day. I also use it on my eyelashes and they seem fuller as well. I had a product recommended for me to try at the salon for $64 and decided I’d try this first. Even my husband is amazed at my eyebrow regrowth."

"My eyebrows and lashes are finally getting to where I want them to be; this product is amazing," raved a final fan. Their one complaint? "I wish the packaging was a little better. The caps crack easily."

Ready to try it for yourself? We are!

Another celeb fave? Bio-Oil, a go-to of both Kate Middleton and Halle Berry (it's down to only $10 right now and also arrives by Christmas).

"It’s the only thing I believe, just in my personal opinion, that actually puts a dent in removing your stretch marks," Halle Berry told her Instagram followers. "I’ve been using it for, I don’t know, 15 years now. I got through both of my children; this oil helped. I got through stretch marks from my gymnastics days as a kid; this oil helped."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

