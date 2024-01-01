Helen Mirren says this cream 'makes you look like you’ve just had the best...night' — and it's on sale for $18

Helen Mirren has been in the public eye since the 1960s, but somehow she's still as gorgeous as ever. How is this possible? Well, Dame Helen has a few tricks up her sleeve. Among them, L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer. In an "Inside My Beauty Bag" interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Mirren sung the praises of this tinted moisturizer, and said it imparts a "lovely, rosy glow."

We want that! And now's the perfect opportunity: As part of Amazon's wonderful Winter Sale, this Age Perfect face cream is on sale for just $18.

Why is this a good deal?

Well, to us, anything that makes us resemble Helen Mirren is the deal of the century. But if you need further convincing, check this out: similar rosy-toned anti-aging creams can cost as much as $40 or, um, a whopping $525 over at Dior. Meanwhile, this L’Oréal tinted moisturizer is less than $20 now, thanks to a 25% markdown — an epic deal any way you slice it. You won't find this wonder product for much less than this.

Why do I need this?

Let the Dame tell you the deal: "So, you're moisturizing your face but at the same time giving it just a lovely... you look like you've just had the best... night you've ever had." Laughing, the L'Oréal spokeswoman adds, that the rosy glow of this cream is simply "very pretty."

L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is rich, fragrance-free and non-greasy. It lends a refreshed look to skin as it moisturizes deeply. The effect? A rejuvenated, flushed, healthy glow. In the mix is imperial peony extracts and LHA, which help gently exfoliate dull skin and revive the natural rosy tone of the face without parabens or mineral oil. It's dermatologist and allergy tested, so it's great for those with sensitive skin.

If you're looking for the secret to great skin, who better to ask than Helen Mirren?

What reviewers say

Nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers are five-star fans of this L’Oréal Rosy Tone Moisturizer. "Best facial cream I have ever used," gushes one reviewer. "I hate wearing foundation so the Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer gives me a beautiful, youthful, healthy rosy glow. Not too pink, just healthy. And the smell is divine. I love it so much I even scrape the bottle clean with a Q-tip to make sure I've used it all. ;)"

Another customer raves, "I love this for morning & all day glow. It gives my skin a rosy glow and the creamy texture is so soft. I don’t wear foundation, and it just looks so natural people compliment my skin tone but really it’s this cream!"

"Love this!" says another. "I have used a wide variety of daily moisturizers on my face, day and night, since my 30s. This is THE best. It is a rich, thick, lightly pink-tinted cream that goes on smoothly and lasts all day. I cleanse at night with micellar water and this easily removes the tint and the grime. Love the glow!"

Many users mention that they've stopped using foundation altogether, thanks to this marvelous moisturizer. "This has replaced foundation for me. No more caking like my foundation did! And it evens out my skin tone nicely," raves a mega-fan, who also called L'Oreal Age Perfect "good for women 'of a certain age'."

